OZARK — Ethan Dorrough started taking the ACT test as an eighth-grader.

"My parents (Sam and Roberta) told me to take it as much as you can," Dorrough said. "Every time you take it, you're going to learn something new."

The work paid off. Dorrough's last ACT effort netted a 32.

College recruiters, line one.

"In their mind, schooling and education are at the top of the list," Dorrough said of his parents' strategy. "They pushed me and my brother (Elliot), both of them knowing we were capable."

His astute academics notwithstanding, Dorrough's real passion involves sharing locker room camaraderie with teammates — those in the basketball gym and the brotherhood shared on the baseball diamond.

"He's an awesome kid," Ozark baseball coach Brett Stone said. Stone first met Dorrough while he was in junior high; before the All-American looks and athletic skills took hold.

"He is one of the favorites that I've ever coached," Stone said. "He is a laid-back and quiet kid, but is still the person that everyone on the team looks at as a leader because of how he approaches every game and practice."

Dorrough's basketball coach thinks a lot of him, too.

"Ethan is one of those kids that increases the value of our team as soon as he steps into the program," Ozark basketball coach Brad Johnson said. "He handles his business the right way on the court, in the classroom and in the community. As a coach, I am thankful for guys that enter in the program to be the best person they can be and as a result are great players through the process.

"He is the glue that holds us together, and every teammate knows how special a young man he is."

Dorrough suited up for his season finale Friday, one final bus ride to Dardanelle before the gauntlet of district and regional games determine the Hillbillies' post-season fate.

Coming off a 16-point, eight-rebound and eight-assists effort in a win over Dover, Dorrough had 10 points in Ozark's 57-42 beat-down of Dardanelle, clinching the No. 2 seed at this week's District 4A-4 Tournament.

It's been a good ride. A thankful one for the kid in the No. 13 jersey, a six-foot combo guard who can shoot the trifecta, rebound and distribute the basketball.

None of the things he's done over the past three months would have been possible, however, without a little push from within.

Last May, Dorrough fell to the floor in pain after sustaining a double whammy — two injuries in one painful moment.

Almost as quickly as he went down, Dorrough went to work rehabbing.

"He never wavered from being a great teammate," Johnson said. "He continued setting the example of a great leader by being the first to show up and last to leave; always bringing value to our team. Never once did he miss out on shooting or rehabilitation."

On that May afternoon, just days removed from the end of the Hillbillies' baseball season, Dorrough suffered a double dose of bad luck.

"The last week of school, I had just come over from baseball, and I went up and when I landed I heard a big pop in my knee," Dorrough said. "I had a dislocated kneecap and ACL injury. I had surgery in early June and was cleared after six months."

Some injuries take longer to overcome. Johnson suspected he'd see Dorrough sooner than later.

"At some point, most kids in his situation will lose some of the fire to keep going and see things in the short term," Johnson said. "But not Ethan; he is a big picture-guy and has the toughness to stay the course regardless of the situation."

While he was out, Dorrough saw another side to sports — one through a coach's point of view.

"I had a lot of expectations for team camps," Dorrough said. "We didn't have a lot of seniors at that time; I was expecting to come together and get a feel for everything. (But) I still learned a lot from it. I learned how teammates worked together.

"I couldn't run, but I was still able to get shots up."

The return

There were no celebrations planned for Dorrough's return.

But that first field goal was a great feeling.

"I wouldn't say I have a lot of emotions; I don't show it," Dorrough said. "(But) I was grateful that I was able to come back and play."

"Coming back, I was happy and more relieved than anything — I was able to finish what I started."

"Regardless of how this season or this story ends, our whole team got to be part of a special journey because of Ethan," Johnson said. "To sum up our team is pretty simple; we have a lot of good qualities ... but the greatest of these is love."

Brotherly love

Elliot Dorrough came through the same Ozark program as Ethan. Now, they're on the bench together.

"My brother, he's four grades above me, so I was out in the stands watching him before I ever started playing," Ethan Dorrough said. "I got used to the atmosphere when I was younger and carried it along."

A student at Arkansas Tech, Elliot has spent the season sitting on Johnson and assistant coach Chris Watson's bench. He's on the path to coach.

But that hasn't stopped him from being a good big brother, too.

"Every game is a proud moment not just to me as his coach, but to his family and especially his big brother Eliot," Johnson said. "(Elliot) is rebounding for him as he gets out of college classes daily, writing him small notes of encouragement in his locker, wrapping his ankle before every game — just a pure, genuine love Eliot has for his brother that can’t be explained in words."

"Obviously, you have that love-hate relationship with your brother," Ethan said. "But when I'm out there on the court he encourages everything I'm doing as well as my teammates. He's just another coach."

Good role model

Johnson, who like the Dorrough brothers proudly wore purple and gold, offered up some sound advice as well.

"He tells us that we make the most of the time we have — when it's gone it's gone," Dorrough said. "He can do as much as he can as a coach, but it's up to us. We have to put in the extra work."

Johnson was a grinder.

"(Johnson) tells us he wasn't the biggest man on the court, but he hustled and played hard," Dorrough said. "We may not be the biggest team but as long as we have the heart and hustle we can beat anybody."

Multiple sports

The kid who is interested in earning a degree in cybersecurity or computer science long ago gave up football to concentrate on baseball.

Or was it basketball?

Neither, actually.

"When I was younger, I was more successful at baseball, but I never had the thought of quitting basketball, either," Dorrough said. "It didn't matter if we have a winning season or not. I'm grateful to get out there and play with my teammates.

"Obviously, education is just as important."

Numbers don't lie.