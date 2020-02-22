ALMA — Codey Mann's not ready to bid farewell to his senior class.

"Next week's going to be tough for me," the Alma coach said following Friday's 69-46 blowout of Greenbrier. "These four seniors have been unbelievable. They have changed the culture around here in one year. Our family environment ... everybody getting along is all because of them."

Two of the four, Zoie Mcghee and Hillarie Mata, combined for 27 points Friday as the Lady Airedales moved to within a game of clinching a state tournament berth.

"These seniors have set the tone," Mann said. "A couple of these girls are like daughters to me; it's going to be really hard. That's why I want so badly for them to get a chance to make the state tournament."

Mann's daughter, freshman Lydia Mann, carried a bulk of the freight in Friday's game, accounting for 24 points and 13 rebounds.

Up nine late in the third quarter, Mata and Mcghee buried back-to-back 3-pointers to stretch the lead to 15.

Alma opened the fourth with a 21-10 run.

Mata and Mcghee and fellow seniors Breanna Stacy and Natalie Klein made it their priority to lead from within.

"We've probably had the worst few years of senior leadership before this year; they just didn't really understand how to lead all of our young kids," Mata said. "We've taken all these young players under out wing and have taught them how to be a good teammate."

"Me and Hill, we've started the last two years," Mcghee said. "Lydia and Moose (Hayln Carmack) are young, but they have high expectations. Sometimes we forget that Lydia's just 14. We have to calm them down and make sure they play like a senior."

Carmack overcame some early missed free throws by scoring all 11 of her points in the final half.

After going 0-for-4 from the line in the first half, Carmack went 6-for-6 in the fourth quarter.

A win Tuesday would all but seal Alma's playoff fate.

"The best case scenario would be to win Tuesday," Mann said. "But at least we know we could still be going to Beebe with something to play for."

Vilonia 68, Alma 55

BOYS — Beau Berry sparked a game-clinching 24-10 scoring run by banking one of Greenbrier's 13 3-pointers Friday as the Panthers rolled past the Airedales, 68-55, in 5A-West play.

Alma (13-12, 5-7) erased an earlier 14-point deficit by taking a 55-54 lead on Cejay Mann's 3-pointer with 6:33 left.

Berry's bank shot with 6:19 put the Panthers ahead for good. Mann led the Airedales with 12 points.

Josiah Bickers hit six of the Panthers' 3-pointers and finished with 18 points.