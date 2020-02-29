Northside's Grizzlies did their part on Friday night in hopes of securing the No. 2 seed from the 6A-Central.

Then they had to play the waiting game to see if they indeed got that much-needed bye from the opening round at next week's 6A State Tournament. As it turned out, the extra wait was well worth it.

The Grizzlies led from start to finish as they capped their regular season on a high note, defeating Southside 79-50 at the Stubblefield Center in the final conference game between the two city rivals for the near future.

Several minutes after that game ended, Northside (19-9, 9-5) finally got the extra dose of good news the Grizzlies wanted as Bryant scored on a late basket to defeat Conway.

That enabled Northside to secure the No. 2 seed from the conference, which also means the Grizzlies will draw an opening-round bye at next week's 6A state tournament, which will be held in Bryant. Northside will play in the 6A quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of the first-round game between Rogers and Cabot.

"We're excited about getting that two seed, to give us actually a bye," Northside coach Eric Burnett said. "Normally, I don't say that, but I think this team needs a bye going into the state tournament."

Northside started out strong in Friday's game against the Mavs.

The Grizzlies scored the game's first 14 points. Included in that stretch was a baseline drive by senior forward Jaylin Williams for a dunk as he drew a foul. Williams then went to the free-throw line and finished off the three-point play.

Southside got within eight, but with time running out in the opening quarter, Williams delivered a step-back 3-pointer for a 21-10 Grizzly advantage.

"I was glad to see us come out and get after it," Burnett said. "Especially Braylin (McKinley) got to going early, and he made some nice passes to J.T. Thorne to give him some easy buckets, and of course, Jaylin just being Jaylin. He played well and I thought all my seniors who touched the floor (Friday) did a really good job."

The Grizzlies then maintained control in the second quarter. Senior Garrett Keller went in for a dunk for a 32-18 lead; then a basket from Thorne in the final seconds of the opening half gave Northside another 14-point margin at the break, 34-20.

In the third, Williams hit another 3 and made another unconventional three-point play for a 51-29 lead. Northside then made it 60-36 when senior Derrick Perry capped the quarter by grabbing a pass on the fly and finishing off a layup.

The Grizzlies then went up 29 points early in the final quarter, 67-38, as senior Noah Gordon converted a layup with 6:35 remaining.

Northside went 48 percent from the field (27-of-56) while holding the Mavs to 25 percent shooting (16-of-64). The Grizzlies also held the edge in rebounding, 50-36.

"Early in the first half, I thought we gave up too many offensive rebounds to them," Burnett said. "I thought in the second half, we did a really good job of taking care of that.

"Then I thought we did a good job with our running and jumping in the third quarter for us to get out and get some easy buckets and I think that's kind of what allowed us to bust the lead open, of getting after them."

Williams finished the game with 16 points and also had 12 rebounds and three blocks, while Gordon added 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field. Thorne and McKinley, both of whom are seniors, each had 11 points as well, and McKinley made all five of his field-goal attempts while also recording five assists.

For Southside (5-23, 0-14), Gakell Mitchell had 13 points and went 9-of-10 from the foul line, and Jairo Phonesouphan had 10 points while making two 3's. Another Maverick, Xander Naegle, ended the game by making a shot from beyond half-court.

Northside 65, Southside 24

GIRLS — Last season's 6A state champions didn't go through 6A-Central play unblemished, as the Northside Lady Bears finished 13-1 in the conference.

This season's group of Lady Bears went one better, capping a perfect 14-0 record in the conference as they led from start to finish in Friday night's regular season finale. Northside (25-3, 14-0) also picked up its 20th consecutive win.

"It's an amazing achievement," Lady Bear coach Rickey Smith said. "You think back to December where we were and the questions, 'Oh my gosh, what's wrong with Northside?' Now, they've reeled off 20 in a row and played some really, really good teams in that time frame.

"This is our seventh time to go undefeated in conference (and the first time in the Central conference), which is phenomenal, but for this group to do it in that conference for the first time, I'm super proud of them, I really am."

Northside scored the game's first five points and went up 8-2 as senior Eriel West hit a pair of 3-pointers.

The Lady Bears kept building their lead.

Tracey Bershers and West hit back-to-back 3's for a 35-10 advantage with three minutes left in the opening half.

Northside eventually took a 38-14 lead at halftime and then was in front, 56-18, after three quarters.

Bershers finished with 12 points, all coming on four 3's. West ended up with 11 points as she made three 3's.

The Lady Bears, who won their 17th conference championship under Smith, will now take a week off until they get to play at the 6A State Tournament in Bryant. Northside's first game will be the 6A quarterfinals, set for 4 p.m. next Friday against the winner of the opening-round game between Rogers and Bryant.

"I like where we're at; you say all year long you're preparing for the battle and we're almost there," Smith said. "Yes, we have some talented players, there's no doubt about it, but there's still a lot of talented players across the state and for our kids to meet that challenge night in and night out, that tells you what mental toughness they have."

Lauren Redding had five points for Southside (0-26, 0-14).