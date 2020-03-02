ALMA — Hillarie Mata is listed at 5-foot-2 in Alma's basketball program.

She might not be but 5-1.

"I'm 5-2 ... kinda," Mata said with a wryly grin. "I might be 5-1½, but I'm going to say I'm 5-2."

It's not her height, however, or the spirit coach Codey Mann finds himself holding back tears talking about that inspires Alma's senior 3-point shooter.

Hillarie Mata wants to tell you about her No. 32 jersey.

"I wear 32 because of my dad (Thomas) and coach Mann," Mata said. "In high school, they used to have competitions with each other, and I wanted to carry the legacy of 32 for both of them."

"Me and her dad, Thomas, we both graduated in '94 from Van Buren," Mann said. "Leland (Barclay) wrote a big article about me my senior year in the (Times Record) — about me wearing 32 and Thomas wearing 32. We had competitions with each other. If he went over a hundred yards in a (football) game, then that mean I had to get 20 points in a basketball game."

Mata was a bruising fullback for the Pointers' football team during their 1990s heyday. Mann was a star shooting guard for the school's basketball team. (Who, by chance, actually set the school record for points in a game with 46 against his future employer.)

Twenty-five years later, as Mata came through Alma's basketball system, she found herself playing for one of her dad's high school buddies.

Full circle.

"Me and Thomas did a lot of stuff together back in the day," Mann said. "Coaching Hillarie, being Thomas' daughter, having that relationship not only with Thomas but also with Erin, Hillarie's mom, makes it that much sweeter."

Thomas and Erin were high school sweethearts — Thomas the football player and Erin the cheerleader.

Mann, Alma's fifth-year girls coach, whose team faces Nettleton Tuesday in the first round of the 5A state tournament, is happy Mata and fellow seniors Zoie Mcghee, Breanna Stacy and Natalie Klein have an opportunity to experience the state tournament.

"It was really special for us, because we haven't been to the state tournament these past two years," Mata said. "We really wanted to get there. We set a bunch of goals and we've made most of them on our way to finishing strong."

Mann believes Mata and Co. have set the foundation for years to come.

"To see her progression from when she was a little seventh grader, to see where she is now, to see the impact she's had on our program has been unbelievable," Mann said. "For all of our seniors, to show the younger kids, 'This is how it's supposed to be done!'

"Regardless of winning or losing, this is who we are."

"I feel like we tried to lay a foundation for the younger kids, like Moose (Haylyn Carmack) and Lydia (Mann) and Loryn (Kelley), just to be able to lead the next group," Mata said . "To show that we need to be like a family and be closer together, trust each other, and have better relationships so we can play better on the court."

Mata, who believes she was closer to 4-11 as a seventh grader, never blinked when given the opportunity.

"I love everything about this program," she said. "The way we work, the way we treat each other."

Friday, following a tough loss to Beebe in the regular season finale, the entire team drove to IHOP in Fort Smith for a late dinner.

"Little things like that mean a lot to the younger kids," Mann said. "They meet up here on Sunday and they all go to church over at the Kibler Baptist. We've tried to instill the family atmosphere. We're going to be a family. You're going to feud with your family; you're not always going to like your family.

"But at the end of the day, when the game's over, we are a family — we're going to trust each other and we're going to love each other. Her (Mata) doing that, along with the other seniors, is going to take our program go to the next level."

Mata has settled into a nice shooter, her coach said.

"When she shoots it we all think it's going in," Mann said. "She's shooting 35 percent from the 3-point line, which is a huge step from the 24 percent she shot last year. When she plays well and shoots it well, we usually have pretty good games."

Sunday, following church and a quick lunch, Mata and her senior teammates filed into Charles B. Dyer Arena to prepare for Tuesday's playoff game.

Mann was waiting with a smile.

"He's taught me a lot; he's like father," Mata said. "He's showed me that what I want to do when I grow up is be a coach, and be like him and support everybody, and just be a good person all around."

It's a two-way street for Mann, too.

"I couldn't be prouder of that kid; I love her to death," he said. "She'll be a great coach. She understands the game; she's a great people person. I think Hillarie's going to be a great coach. She understands hard work and what you have to do to succeed."