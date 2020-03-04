With event wins by Evan Schlinker and Rocky Ross, and seven total medals by squad members, the Booneville Bearcats placed fourth overall in the Class 3A division of the state indoor track meet at the Randal Tyson Center in Fayetteville Friday.

Schlinker won the triple jump, with a distance of 41’ 7” and Ross cleared 6’ 2” in the high jump to win the 3A division in that event.

The duo also picked up medals in the long jump with Schlinker placing second at 21’ 2.5” and Ross third at 19’ 11”.

Earning third place awards were Cort Mizell in the shot put at 42’ 8”, Austin Hill in the 1600-meter run at 5:04.58, and the 4x800-meter relay team of Hill, Ty Goff, Emery Honey and London Lee at 9:11.64.

Completing the Bearcat scoring of 56 points in the meet was Ross running fifth in the 60-meter dash at 7.31.

Girls

The Lady Bearcats picked up five medals of their own in the meet, led by Joleigh Tate’s second place in the shot put (32’ 10.25”) which just edged out teammate Abby O’Bar in third at 32’ 8”.

Cara Miller was third in the 400-meter dash at 1:07.21, an event in which Tate was seventh; Layla Byrum was third in the 60-meter dash at 8.51, with Sara Ulmer eighth; and Leigh Swint finished tied for third in the high jump at 4’ 8”, with Haley Lunsford fifth in the event.

Other than Teagen Shelton taking seventh in the 60-meter hurdles, Ulmer and Tate also accounted for the remaining points, for the Lady Bearcats, who totalled 50.5.

Ulmer fourth in the 200 and sixth in the long jump and Tate was seventh in the triple jump.