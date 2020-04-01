Van Buren’s pitchers went the distance this week to come away with a pair of 3-1 nonconference wins.

Luke Hughes won the pitcher’s duel as he struck out 12 batters and allowed just four hits and one run over seven innings at the John Riggs Memorial Field at the Field of Dreams.

Northside starter Khaden Washington gave up three hits and three runs with 13 strikeouts. Both teams stranded six runners each on base.

Connor Johnson put Van Buren on the board in the bottom of the first with a two-run single. Johnson also reached first on an error in the third inning and it allowed Dakota Peters to reach home to make it 3-0.

Washington had an RBI single in the fifth for the final margin.

Peters, Johnson and Mason Patrick each had one hit for Van Buren.

VAN BUREN 3, RED OAK 1

Johnson fanned 13 batters as Van Buren defeated Red Oak 3-1 on March 10 in the home opener.

Johnson scattered two hits and one run over the course of seven innings with no walks. Eight of the strikeouts were batters just looking at the pitch. Johnson struck out the side in the fifth and sixth innings.

The Van Buren offense had a two-out rally in the fifth to take the lead for good.

The Pointers loaded up the bases with two outs after Patrick reached on a fielder’s choice, Simon Wheeler was walked and Sammy Seeger was hit by a pitch.

Tanner Callahan walked and Patrick scored to tie up the game. Dakota Peters singled on his first pitch and brought home Wheeler and Seeger for the lead.

Hamilton had an RBI single at the top of the fourth to give the Eagles its only lead in the game, 1-0, with one out. Van Buren got out of the inning with a double play by Bryce Waters (tagging second) and completing a throw to first baseman Chad Fergeson. The Pointers made 14 plays without an error in the contest.

Dalton Patton took the loss for Red Oak for his 4 2/3 innings of work. He had seven strikeouts with two hits and three earned runs.

Seeger, Peters, Waters and Haden Roark each had one hit for Van Buren.

The Pointers will be off the next two weeks due to the concerns about the COVID-19 virus and the Arkansas Activities Association suspended all extracurricular activities until after Spring Break on March 30.

The state basketball finals scheduled for Friday and Saturday were also postponed.