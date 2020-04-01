The Lady Pointers won the James Lemley Quad City Meet at Southside High School on March 10.

Van Buren an away with the win as it tallied 119 points followed by Northside (67), Southside (37), and Greenwood (30).

The Pointers were third as Southside won with 161 points. Northside had 94 and Van Buren finished with 77. Greenwood earned 20.

Van Buren had a strong finish in both the 100- and 200-meter runs by claiming six of the eight spots in each.

In the 100, Gracie Carter, who gathered with three first-place finishes, won the event in 13.1 seconds followed by Amberlee Burnett (2nd, 14.11), Shelbey McCoy (3rd, 14.45), Karlecia Thomas (5th, 14.79), Kailey Gilmore (7th, 14.99), and, and Amariah Chomphilath (8th, 15.15).

Burnett won the 200 (29.22) with Shelbey McCoy (2nd, 30.45), Chomphilath (3rd, 32.12), Jasmine Sheridan (4th, 32.46), Gilmore (6th, 33.08), and Karlecia Thomas (7th, 35.42).

Carter was also first in the 100 (17.55) and the triple jump (33 feet, 5.25 inches). The junior was also second in the 300 hurdles (52.84) and the long jump (16-3).

Van Buren won both the 400- and 800-meter relays and was second to Northside in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter relays.

Chloe Cazzell won the 300 (51.83) and the long jump (16-3) and was runner up in the triple jump (32-10.75).

Elizabeth Yancey earned first in the discus (87-5) and was seventh in the shot put (25-6).

Lauren Griffin picked up second in the discus (85-0) and was fifth in the shot put (26-10).

Amberlie Ming captured third in the 1,600 (6:07.38).

In the 400, Emily Kelley was fourth (1:14.95) and Johanna Ott placed fifth (1:15.09).

Jacqueline Martinez nabbed sixth in the shot put (26-07) and eighth in the discus (61-0).

Kim Wieking was seventh in the discus (62-7) and eighth in the shot put (24-3.75).

Kara Rush took seventh in the 800 (3:07.08).

Emma Morton collected seventh in 1,600 (6:33.36).

Van Buren picked up a couple of first-place wins. Dawson Freeman won the 800 (2:09.69), and Cha’raun Page collected first in the discus (132-7) and was sixth in the shot put (38-0).

Bobby Themplama captured second in the 200 (24.43) and eighth in the 100 (11.8). Cody Lowry nabbed second in the 3,200 (10:49.97) and third in the 1,600 (4:54.69).

Chris Russell collected third in the high jump (5-6) and fifth in both the 200 (25.27) and the long jump (19-5.25).

Guillermo Palafox seized third in the triple jump (38-10), fourth in the 110 hurdles (17.91), and sixth in the long jump (19-4.5).

Conrad Walters was third in the discus (121-1) and seventh in the shot put (36-9).

Zach Hewett took fifth in the 100 (11.64). Eric Marcos was fourth in the 300 hurdles (45.11) and fifth in the 110 hurdles (18.27). James Gibson secured fifth in the 3,200 (11:19.39)

Tyson Kutter placed sixth in the 1,600 (5:19.85).

Dakota Lowrey captured seventh in the discus (95-0) and was eighth in the shot put (34-6). Xavier McCormick earned seventh in the 400 (59.4). Savaughn Watkins picked up seventh in the 800 (2:19.17).