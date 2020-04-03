Magazine sophomore Kylie Robinson was named the All-Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Newcomer of the Year for Division II, which covers Class 4A and below.

Robinson averaged almost 16 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals per game as a sophomore for Magazine, which finished 14-10 on the season.

She scored a school record for 5-of-5 play 43 points while making seven 3-pointers against Hector.

“Kylie had an unbelievable year for a sophomore,” Magazine coach Randy Loyd said. “She wasn’t intimidated at all. She was a great offensive threat who played extremely hard.”

Robinson scored at least 20 seven times after landing a starting position following moving up to the senior high squad midway through her freshman season. She scored at least 25 points in a game four times.

Robinson had a season high 12 rebounds twice and had at least five steals three times.