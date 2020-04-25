Fort Smith Sportsman manager Trey Prieur is ready to hear two words that have left us silent since March 13.

“Play ball!”

Prieur is hopeful the city’s legion team can salvage the summer if restrictions are lifted.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this week that a number of things we take for granted, including trips to the barber shop and sitting down in restaurants, will open up late this month and early in May.

“We’re hoping the first of June we’ll be able to play ball; that’s our mentality,” Prieur said. “Obviously, that's going to come from the governor and his office if we can do it.”

Although there is no schedule in place, Prieur has spoken with other coaches, including those in Oklahoma.

“I talked to Three Rivers and Bartlesville on a conference call about two weeks ago,” he said. “They’re planning on it. They’re waiting on clearance from their facility.”

Prieur believes some of his squad has worked out on its own. But no live pitching or hitting will put players behind.

“The good news is we're all in the same boat,” he said. “It's not like this was just limited to our area. Everybody is behind. I know people are still able to get some work in, but not facing live action is completely different. It will take an adjustment, which is something we haven't seen before.”

Some of Prieur’s potential players haven’t played a meaningful game in almost 44 days.

“Having six to seven weeks off is different,” he said.

Fort Smith boasted three legion programs last season. Prieur hopes to have at least two when they resume.

“Based on the number of signups, and the craziness of it all, I think it would be better off for us to have two teams,” Prieur said.

Legion officials are expected to make a decision by June 1.

“A lot of places have the go-ahead to play or not,” Prieur said. “If the governor allows it, we’ll still play, we just won’t end the season with an end-of-the-year tournament.”