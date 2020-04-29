Booneville High School recently added another coach to their ranks, announcing the hiring of Bailey Bunch.

Bunch will coach track and also be an assistant to head volleyball coach McKenzie Morris. In addition, she will conduct the elementary PE classes.

She is a 2015 graduate of Mena High School, where she was a standout softball and volleyball player. Bunch was the libero for several outstanding Mena teams, who were rivals to the excellent Booneville teams of that era.

Bunch went on to Arkansas Tech where she played softball and later became a student assistant.

This will be her first coaching assignment and should be a good fit for the program as she assists Morris in Booneville’s quest to return to the state volleyball tournament in 2020 after a two-year absence.