Penni Peppas Burns helped put Ozark’s girls basketball program on the map.

But this week, she said, being mentioned as one of the all-time best athletes in the Fort Smith area got her juices going.

Burns garnered 55.1 percent of the vote during the seventh round of Fort Smith’s Greatest Athlete vote on social media.

“I didn’t think I was too competitive anymore,” she said. “(But) this kind of brought out the best in me. I think it’s awesome. One thing coming from a sports family, you hear from every coach at every level, that it's about building culture. It’s neat for these kids to see some of these names they’ve heard about.”

Former Ozark girls coach Ron Rippy took over Burns’ freshman year of high school. Three years later (1989), they earned the school’s first-ever state basketball appearance.

A decade later, they had won three state championships.

“There is a success in the Ozark of strong female athletes,” Burns said. “I’m CEO of one of the largest nonprofits (Crisis Intervention Center. I hope that even if one young lady researches one clip (old basketball clip) and thinks, ‘I can do that through sports.’

“That would be making a difference.”

Burns played collegiate ball at the University of the Ozarks. She played professionally overseas.

“This area is strong with female athletes,” she said. “To play in college you have to be self-disciplined and motivated. You’re going to miss out on things, but it worked for me.”

Former Pocola standout Scott Nelke finished with 19.7 percent of the vote. Southside football standout Matt Ichnoiwski was third in the voting and Kirby Lockhart of Northside placed fourth.