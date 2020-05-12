A pair of Fort Smith-area preps standouts who later played at the University of Arkansas will be advancing as part of an online contest.

Martine Bercher, a 1960s football standout for the Razorbacks, and Connor Noland, currently a pitcher for the Razorback baseball team, were the latest winners of the opening round Twitter polls as part of the voting to determine the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area.

Bercher won his poll pitting four random athletes by garnering 55.2 percent of the vote.

A 1962 graduate of St. Anne’s High School, where he was part of the Buffaloes’ legendary gridiron tradition in that era as well as playing basketball and baseball, Bercher found even more success when he went to Arkansas.

Primarily a safety who also returned punts, Bercher was part of the Razorbacks’ 1964 national championship squad.

But he really made quite a name for himself two years later, in 1966. Bercher was named to the All-American team after recording 30 tackles and intercepting three passes on defense.

In addition that season, he led the Southwest Conference with 375 punt return yards.

Bercher was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the sixth round of the 1967 NFL Draft. He spent one season with the Falcons and the 1968 season playing for the Minnesota Vikings.

Finishing second in the poll behind Bercher was former Alma standout athlete Dallas Smith, who had 27.1 percent of the votes. Smith played both football and basketball for the Airedales.

Former Northside football standout Benny Shepherd, who was part of the Grizzlies’ memorable 1967 state title team and later went on to play at Arkansas Tech, placed third with 10.4 percent of the vote, while former Southside football standout Chase Pressley was fourth with 7.3 percent.

Noland won his respective four-person random poll by generating 46.5 percent of the vote.

He was one of the state’s top athletes in the last decade playing both football and baseball at Greenwood. As a quarterback, Noland threw for 5,768 yards and 61 touchdowns in his career with the Bulldogs, and capped it with a 13-0 record and the 6A state title in 2017.

Then in baseball, Noland recorded a 0.45 earned-run average his final two seasons pitching for the Bulldogs. In his senior season, 2018, he did not allow a run over his last eight starts, including pitching a shutout to win the 6A state championship.

Noland signed to play both baseball and football at Arkansas. After seeing some action at quarterback for the Razorbacks in 2018, Noland has now shifted his focus to the diamond. As a freshman, he was named to the Southeastern Conference’s All-Freshman team and was 2-0 this season before it was shut down.

Another Razorback finished second behind Noland, as former Spiro player Anthony Eubanks finished with 21.7 percent of the vote in a close race. Eubanks went on to play receiver at Arkansas in the late 1990s and had nearly 2,500 yards in his career with the Razorbacks.

Eubanks edged out former Booneville standout Trey Holloway for second.

Holloway, who won state as both a football and baseball player for the Bearcats, ended up with 21.2 percent of the votes. He went on to play baseball at Arkansas and later ended up coaching Noland as Greenwood’s baseball coach.

Fourth place in the poll was former Roland standout Austin Cantrell with 10.6 percent. Cantrell excelled in both football and track for the Rangers and also ended up at Arkansas, playing mainly tight end.

The Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area continues with its opening-round Twitter polls pitting four random athletes against one another. Those can be found on the Times Record’s Twitter page.

Both poll winners and runners-up will move on to the 64-person second round which will be unveiled at a later date.