Between Little John Field in Danville and Smith-Robinson Stadium in Greenwood there is roughly 55 miles of Highway 10.

Between those currently closed fields you travel through Magazine and then Booneville, and their also currently closed fields.

Between the four schools along that stretch of Highway 10 there are also 17 state football titles — a fitting name for that segment of the highway might be Championship Drive.

Between the four school there are also four new head coaches.

All four — Doc Crowley in Booneville and Ryan Chambers in Magazine in South Logan County, as well as Drew Smyly in Danville and Chris Young in Greenwood — are first time head coaches looking forward to a season, but having to do so without actually seeing players, at least not in person.

They are also doing so without benefit of spring football as a launching point due to an Arkansas Activities Association instituted dead period through May 31.

Booneville, Crowley said, was scheduled to start spring football last week if its baseball had finished play or this week if not.

All four coaches also have an even greater degree of difficulty because, largely, all are in programs that don’t expect to win, they all but demand it.

In January, Crowley was officially promoted to replace Scott Hyatt after 13 seasons and 123 wins.

Crowley, who is taking over as just the 18th Booneville Bearcat head coach and will be just the fifth head coach for a Bearcat team in Bearcat Stadium, sees players via the Zoom meeting platform a few times per week for team, defensive position and or offensive position meetings.

“Coaches have been working around the field and fieldhouse to make sure everything is ready to go when we get back,” Crowley added.

While suggestions can be, and are made by coaches, it’s difficult to verify the workout was actually accomplished, completely or in part, or correctly.

“For the most part I think our kids will do it,” said Crowley. “We just have to trust them to do that, and get their school work done.”

Crowley takes over a program with four state titles, including the 2018 and 2013, for which he was on the coaching staff. Booneville has also won three straight conference titles.

The Bearcats open the season Aug. 28 by hosting Dardanelle.

Chambers is succeeding Doug Powell after eight years as head coach and 13 total in Magazine, where there has been a little bit different approach.

Chambers, who was officially appointed to his new job on March 12, typically had access to players through other sports, like track, at the 2A school, but not so much football.

“We’ve never really had traditional spring football anyway, but I’ve been contacting players through different social medias and through text to make sure they are doing things to be ready for summer workouts when we get to that point,” said Chambers. “I know (kids) are getting together with other players getting different workouts in.”

Chambers takes over a Rattler program he helped lead to a 2010 Class 2A title win, over Danville, and one which is coming off an unbeaten conference run in which every opponent saw the mercy-rule running clock activated.

Magazine and Chambers are preparing for the school’s 25th season since relaunching the program after a decades long dormant period.

The Rattlers open the season Aug. 28 against Mansfield.

On the western edge of the trek, Young, who landed his job on Feb. 19, may have the biggest spotlight because he assumes control of nine time title winning Greenwood.

Young almost wasn’t on campus when Rick Jones left the school after 16 years and eight titles.

A year ago Young left to be the athletic director at Cabot, only to reconsider and return to the Bulldogs two weeks later and take the field for the 20th straight season.

“We are currently having zoom meetings to install our offensive and defensive schemes,” Young said. “We have offensive meetings two days a week and defensive meetings two days a week. Coaches are also communicating with their players through texts and phone calls on a regular basis.”

Greenwood fell in the semifinals of the 6A playoffs last year.

The Bulldogs open the season Sept. 4 at Fort Smith Southside.

In Danville Smyly has an even greater degree of difficulty in that rather than coming from the former coach’s current staff, Smyly was in Wynne last year while D.J. Crane was leading the Little Johns.

Danville, which has been assigned to the same conference as Crowley and the Bearcats, won three state titles between 1971 and 1980.

The Little Johns open the season against Mount Ida on Aug. 27.