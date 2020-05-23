Former Alma basketball player Zoie McGhee will get to continue her playing career.

On Thursday night, McGhee signed to play college basketball at North Arkansas College, located in Harrison.

“(Northark) Coach (Bobby) Howard came to one of my games and invited me to their next game,” McGhee said. “When I got there, I noticed how much he loved the girls and how much they loved him. Then the game started and he was yelling at them and stomping the floor, and I thought to myself he is just like (Alma) Coach (Codey) Mann.

“I wanted to be in a program just like the one I am leaving. I loved everything about it and the school is small but very pretty.”

McGhee, a 5-foot-9 guard/forward, averaged 8.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists as a senior this past season. She was also a 5A-West All-Conference selection as both a junior and a senior.

“I couldn’t decide on business or sports medicine, so this semester I will be taking basic classes that go towards both,” McGhee said. “Sometime down the road, I want to open a facility with a fitness gym and a rehab area just for athletes. (Alma athletic trainer) Patti Webb has inspired me to be just like her.”