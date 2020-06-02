Two area high school standouts, Chris Massey and Sarah Pfeifer, were able to enjoy strong college careers as well.

They were the latest poll winners in the opening round to determine the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area.

Massey, a former football standout at Spiro, played all four seasons at Oklahoma State while Pfeifer, a basketball standout from Ozark, went on to play four seasons with the University of Arkansas.

In his poll, which was on the Times Record’s Twitter page, Massey gained 42.2 percent of the votes to prevail.

During his high school career at Spiro, Massey helped lead the Bulldogs to the state title game in 1996 and again in 1998, his senior year.

In that 1998 season, Massey - playing quarterback and free safety - passed for 1,308 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for 1,221 yards and 15 TDs. On defense, he registered 112 tackles and intercepted four passes.

He was also considered the state’s top college prospect in some recruiting circles. After considering schools like Arkansas and Oklahoma, Massey chose Oklahoma State.

Massey ended up playing four straight years for the Cowboys between 1999-2002. He finished his career with exactly 200 total tackles, including 64 his senior season.

In addition, he became a valuable returner for OSU. During his junior year in 2001, Massey returned 15 kickoffs for 522 yards, including a 97-yard touchdown against Texas. In a game against Texas Tech, he set a single-game school record with 208 yards on five returns, including a 92-yard TD.

Massey was named third-team All-Big 12 as both a safety and a kick returner following the 2002 season. Also that same season, he was a part of the OSU team that defeated archrival Oklahoma in back-to-back years.

Finishing second behind Massey was former Northside baseball standout Travis Biggs, who got 26.7 percent of the vote.

Biggs, who helped the Grizzlies achieve success on the diamond in the early 1990s, was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 42nd round of the 1992 Major League Baseball Draft.

He eventually went into coaching and administration. Biggs is currently the assistant superintendent at Alma.

Finishing third in the poll was former Southside football standout Slick Shelley with 23 percent. Shelley, primarily a wide receiver who helped lead Southside to a state title as a sophomore and had more than 2,700 yards receiving in three years with the Rebels, originally signed with Tennessee before transferring to Tulsa.

In his two seasons with the Golden Hurricane (2008-09), Shelley amassed more than 1,130 yards receiving with 12 TDs.

Fourth in the poll was former Poteau Pirate Roger Barcheers, who ended up with 8.1 percent of the vote. Barcheers played all four seasons of football for the Pirates from 2012-15 and became the school’s all-time leading rusher with 6,608 yards and 70 TDs while helping lead Poteau to the 4A title game in 2013.

Pfeifer won her respective poll by getting 59.2 percent of the vote.

In her basketball career at Ozark, Pfeifer helped lead the Lady Hillbillies to a total of 99 wins and two state championships. She also played for a state title in her senior season of 2002.

Pfeifer then went to Arkansas and continued to flourish, though it wasn’t easy. She had to endure a series of shoulder and ACL injuries which cost her two seasons.

But she was still able to play for four seasons, wrapping up in 2008. For her career as a Lady Razorback, Pfeifer scored 1,056 points and grabbed 565 rebounds.

In addition, she was named the SEC’s Scholar Athlete of the Year in both 2005 and again in 2007.

Finishing second in the poll behind Pfeifer was former Northside athlete David Carter with 17.5 percent.

Carter was a nine-time letterman in football, basketball and track at Northside during the 1960s. He was also selected as the Arkansas Athlete of the Year in 1967.

Following his career with the Grizzlies, Carter went on to play football at Arkansas. In 2012, he was elected to Northsides Hall of Honor along with his brothers, Steve and Roger.

Ex-Southside football standout Dick Bumpas finished third with 15.5 percent of the votes, while former Booneville football player Carson Ray was fourth with 7.8 percent.

Bumpas later went on to play defensive tackle at Arkansas. He was an All-Southwest Conference and All-America selection in 1970, his senior season. In 2017, Bumpas was inducted into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame.

Ray, who rushed for more than 2,800 yards and 51 TDs in his career, helped lead Booneville to the state title in his senior season, 2018. In that game, a win against Osceola, Ray was also named the Most Valuable Player as he rushed for 165 yards and two TDs on 25 carries.

The winners and the runner-ups from each first-round poll will advance to the 64-person second round, which starts soon.

There are currently six more first-round polls left to help determine the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area. Those polls can continue to be found on the Times Record’s Twitter page.