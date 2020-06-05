FAYETTEVILLE — The following is a statement from Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek.

“As we prepare to welcome back a group of student-athletes to our campus for voluntary workouts on June 8, we have received notification of our first Razorback student-athlete with COVID-19. The positive result was confirmed based on the results of a test conducted last week. I am pleased to report the student-athlete is doing well and self-isolating off campus.

“Our protocol has been enacted with a continued focus on providing the student-athlete with needed medical care and support while mitigating risk to others. As I shared previously, we knew it was not a matter of if, but rather when a Razorback student-athlete would be confirmed positive. With respect for privacy, we do not plan on announcing or detailing each case as it may arise. However, it is important to use this opportunity to acknowledge the reality of the challenges ahead for all of us and affirm our continued commitment to the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff.”