Three former high school basketball standouts each won the final first-round polls to determine the greatest all-time athlete from the Fort Smith Area.

Former Northside players Isaiah Joe and Keith Wilson, along with former Pocola Lady Indian player Tari Cummings, each won their respective first-round polls on the Times Record’s Twitter page, pitting four random athletes against one another.

Joe, who earned 61.8% of the vote to win his poll, helped lead the Grizzlies to the 2017 7A state championship his junior year. Then as a senior, despite being the only returning starter that season, Joe averaged 22.8 points in helping Northside return to the 7A title game.

He signed with the University of Arkansas, and the guard has turned in two solid seasons. This past season, Joe averaged 16.9 points while leading the Southeastern Conference in 3-point field goals.

Before Joe signed with the Razorbacks, the last player to sign with Arkansas directly out of Northside was Wilson, who did so in the mid 1980s.

Wilson, another guard who won his poll by getting 40.9% of the vote, ended up averaging eight points, 3.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds in his career with the Razorbacks.

His best season was his senior year, the 1988-89 season, when he averaged 13.1 points and 4.6 rebounds while converting 46.7% of his field goals as Arkansas won the Southwest Conference and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Cummings, who got 34.8% of the vote to win her poll, was a standout player at Pocola. That included the 1995 season, when she scored 30 points as the Lady Indians won the 2A title in what turned out be the final 6-on-6 game played in the state of Oklahoma.

She went on to have a stellar two-year career at Westark (now UAFS). In 1998, Cummings helped the Lady Lions to a seventh-place finish at the NJCAA national tournament; then in 1999, she earned All-American honors by averaging 23.3 points and 9.2 rebounds a game.

Cummings then transferred to Oklahoma State. As a senior in 2002, she earned All-Big 12 honors by averaging 13.1 points and 6.9 boards per game for the Cowgirls.

After a long career as an assistant coach which included stops at UAFS, Arkansas and Tulsa, Cummings returned to UAFS as the Lady Lions’ coach, where she just completed her second season.

Those three poll winners complete the list of 32 first-round poll winners who will move on to the second round.

They will join the 32 runner-ups in the first round. Of those three final opening-round polls, two of those had an exact tie for second place.

One was between current Northside Lady Bears basketball player Jersey Wolfenbarger and former Van Buren and Northside football and basketball standout Tre Norwood (who is now playing football at the University of Oklahoma and was a starting defensive back in the 2018 Rose Bowl), each of whom finished second behind Joe with 17.4% of the votes.

The other second-place tie was in the poll won by Cummings. Former Northside football standout Fred Perry and former Southside basketball and baseball standout Jim Hamilton each ended up with 23.9% of the votes.

So to break those two ties, it was determined by the number of votes each athlete received on those polls on the Times Record’s Facebook page. The athletes who got the most nominations advanced to the second round.

Wolfenbarger and Perry received the most votes on Facebook, and they will both move on to the second round.

Finishing fourth in the poll won by Joe was his former Northside teammate, as well as a future Arkansas teammate, Jaylin Williams, who got 3.4% of the vote.

Wolfenbarger is a three-year starter for the Lady Bear basketball team. As a sophomore, she was named MVP of the 6A state tournament, and also hit the game-winning basket to beat Bentonville for the title.

This past season as a junior, Wolfenbarger was named the Gatorade Arkansas Girls Basketball Player of the Year as she averaged 18.8 points per game. Williams, who helped Northside win the 6A title in 2018, was named the Gatorade Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year after his just-completed senior season.

A linebacker, Perry became the first Southern Arkansas University player to be named first team All-America since the school’s NCAA affiliation, which he earned in 1997.

Perry, who transferred to SAU from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, finished with 192 career tackles and six sacks in his career with the Muleriders.

He then went on to a successful career in the Canadian Football League as a defensive end, registering 361 tackles and 61 sacks in a 10-year span. That included a Grey Cup title won in 2006 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Hamilton averaged 30 points and 15 rebounds in his senior basketball season at Southside, 1969-70, and was named the state’s Player of the Year.

He went on to a stellar career at Ouachita Baptist, leading the Tigers to two Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference titles, and finished as the second leading scorer in school history with 1,667 points.

In the poll won by Cummings, fourth place went to former Greenwood football standout Brooks Coatney. Coatney, who began the long assembly line of Bulldog quarterback greats over the past 20 years, got 17.4% of the vote.

Behind Wilson in his poll was former Southside football standout Kevin Tiffee, who got 27.3% of the vote.

Tiffee was a star three-sport athlete at Southside, playing football, baseball and track. In 1987, he was named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year in helping the Rebels football team reach the state title game.

By advancing to the second round, Tiffee will have a unique distinction. He will join his wife, Hillarie Hatchett Tiffee, in the next round, as she finished runner-up in an earlier poll.

Former Panama baseball player Jeff Frye was third with 20.5% of the vote. Frye made it to the major leagues, notably playing with the Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox.

Fourth in the poll won by Wilson went to Arkoma’s Rikki Dix with 11.4%. Dix was a former basketball standout for the Lady Mustangs who went on to play at Oklahoma State.

The second round of the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area begins soon, and final voting will be tabulated not only on the Times Record’s Twitter page but the Times Record’s Facebook page as well.

Before those second-round polls commence, the 64 athletes which remain will be seeded. The 32 first-round poll winners will be the top 32 seeds, while seeds 33-64 go to the runners-up.