FAYETTEVILLE ― Arkansas junior to be 2-year letterman forward Reggie Chaney has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal, multiple sources reported Monday.

Chaney, from Tulsa originally signed by former Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson, played 29 games for Anderson’s 2018-2019 Razorbacks averaging 4.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 14.6minutes and in 2019-2020 played 34 games for Coach Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks averaging 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 16.3 minutes.

At 6-8, Chaney and junior-to be forward Ethan Henderson were the tallest Razorbacks on a roster that usually opened with 6-6 2019-2020 senior Adrio Bailey as their tallest starter.

Musselman’s Razorbacks vastly increased their size activating 7-3 sophomore center Connor Vanover, redshirting last year upon transferring from the University of California, and signing 6-9 graduate transfer forward Vance Jackson from the University of New Mexico and highly touted 6-9 freshman forward Jaylin Williams from Fort Smith Northside.

Also another 6-8 forward, Abayomi Iyiola, activates in 2020-2021 as after redshirting at Arkansas last season transferred from Stetson University.

As an underclassman transferring, Chaney, unless granted an appeal, must redshirt in 2020-2021 if he transfers to another Division I school.

Chaney’s departure puts Arkansas’ current scholarship roster at the NCAA limit 13.

With the NBA draft delayed, junior to be guard and Fort Smith Northside alum Isaiah Joe now has until August to decide whether to submit his name in the NBA draft or turn pro.

Before Chaney put his name in the portal, the Razorbacks would have been one over the scholarship limit if Joe, who is involved with the Razorbacks summer weightlifting and conditioning program, definitely stays put.

Chaney joins graduate transfer point guard Jalen Harris, signing with Georgetown, as 2019-2020 Razorbacks leaving the program.

Even with All-SEC guard Mason Jones turned pro and Harris transferring, Musselman’s Razorbacks are guard heavy with Joe and fellow returning starter Desi Sills, activating JD Notae, redshirted at Arkansas last season after transferring from Jacksonville University, and instate freshman signees Davonte Davis of Jacksonville, KK Robinson of Bryant and Oak Hill (Va.) Academy, Moses Moody, formerly of Little Rock Parkview and North Little Rock high schools before finishing at Monteverde (Fla.) Academy; and graduate transfer Jalen Tate from Northern Kentucky University.