A longtime softball coach in Oklahoma, Mark Reichert sat out the previous school year, just recharging the batteries so to speak.

He worked on physically improving himself, mainly doing cross-fit exercises. He worked on being more active in his church and his community.

Deep down, though, Reichert was ready to take over another softball team. That opportunity came when Southside's job became open.

Reichert is back to work, having recently been tabbed as the Mavericks' new coach. He started workouts with the team last week and on Tuesday at Southside's home field at the Evans Boys and Girls Club, Reichert conducted a lengthy team tryout session.

"I think (taking a year off from coaching) gave me a hunger, because I missed the game, I missed just the camaraderie of being part of a team," Reichert said following Tuesday's tryouts. "I'm excited to be here for a long time; this is a great school district to work for and I think they're really supportive.

"It really recharged the battery and really understanding how much I've loved the game and how much I love just coaching these kids."

He was just as happy with the number of players who showed up for Tuesday's tryouts.

"We had 27 girls show up; one girl was out of town, so we have 28 girls that tried out to be a Southside Lady Maverick, and that's pretty exciting for me as a head coach to see that kind of turnout," Reichert said. "I saw a lot of good stuff (Tuesday), and I see a lot of potential of a team that can go win a state championship."

Reichert's hands-on involvement was something else his new team immediately noticed.

"We had our first practice last Tuesday I think, and later that day, me and my dad came out to hit here on the field. ... We came out and Coach Reichert was out here on the phone talking about everything he wanted to do with the field," senior catcher Madi Conklin said.

"I expected him to pick up his stuff and go, but he grabbed my glove, went out there and shagged balls for an hour. I had two new gloves, and he sat there and played catch with me and broke them in. ... It was really good to see somebody so passionate about the game being out here; it's really going to help our season, it's going to motivate everybody on the team."

A Roland native, Reichert previously coached at Oklahoma schools Catoosa, Muldrow and Pocola, where he had been before taking his self-imposed sabbatical.

Reichert is also excited to see what he can do at a bigger school like Southside.

Not to mention just being able to concentrate on one fast-pitch season in the spring, unlike Oklahoma which has fast-pitch in the fall and slow-pitch in the spring.

"I've coached at the lower levels over in Oklahoma and had success, and this job came open at the right time for me, and now I just kind of get to go out and see what one of my teams can do against the best in the state, the top levels in the state and I'm excited about that," Reichert said.

"Another reason is playing softball in the spring. That gives me, as a head coach, an entire off-season to really work these girls to get better, to where we can just really focus on fundamentals."

Reichert replaces Cassy Story, who had been Southside's coach for more than a decade before leaving at the end of the school year. She relocated to Northwest Arkansas, where her husband got a job up there.

But Story knew all about her replacement, and she gave her endorsement for the new Southside coach to her now former players.

"We were just waiting in agony trying to figure out who it was and (Story) couldn't tell us anything," Conklin said. "But she kept saying, 'You're going to like him, he's going to be good for the program. He's going to do good; do not worry.'

"It just helps that she had so much confidence going into it, and I think as long as especially us seniors and returners keep relaying the motivation and the positivity about the coach, I think this season's going to be the best one we've had all of our four years here."

And Reichert immediately made an impression on the players, especially the older ones, upon his hiring.

"He actually came and like met all of us at our houses and talked to us; we had like a 30-minute conversation, just about the game. ... I'm happy that he's going to be our coach and I feel like he's going to be a good match with our team this season," senior pitcher Meliah Hunter said.

"He has a big thing with seniority, like making us be leaders to the younger people, trying to get them to listen to him, to get us to motivate them."

With the Mavericks moving to the 6A-West next season, Reichert does have a good foundation with a returning battery of Hunter in the circle and Conklin - a University of Arkansas commit - behind the plate.

"The leadership qualities that Madi has, you understand why the girl is going Division I," Reichert said. "Her attitude is fantastic, she loves her teammates, she's the hardest worker on the field and for kids that are going Division I, that's what Division I coaches are looking for and that's the reason why she's doing that is because she is the hardest worker on the field.

"Then you've got Meliah, the girl that's going to anchor us in the circle. We don't have a whole lot of depth there, but I'm excited to really get to work with her. ... Even as a senior, she can still get better and I think that our off-season will really help her get stronger and get in better condition, and I think we'll see her velocity pick up."

Reichert added there are several other players he believes can bring an impact.

"(Incoming junior) Hana Dingman is a girl that can play several positions, and I love her outgoing attitude and the way she talks and she's fun and the girls like her," Reichert said. "She's a great one that I'm excited about and she swings the bat really well.

"Then we have just a bunch of young girls that are willing to come out here and they're trying and they're working, and I really believe that they want to improve and they want to get better."

Following this week, Reichert will give his new team a couple of weeks off before regrouping later in the summer. He is hoping to be able to get some scrimmage dates in as the off-season continues.

"I know we have eight dates that we can get out there and scrimmage, so I want to get out there and see what this team is capable of doing on the field," Reichert said.

"I think we've got a chance to be a really good ballclub, it's just going to take some time, it's going to take work but I think we've got the right makeup of girls that are willing to work and to get better."