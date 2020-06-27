It was the closest voting margin in any of the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area polls so far.

By one percentage point, former Northside all-around athlete Billy Joe Releford is moving on to the third round.

Releford and his second-round opponent, former Van Buren basketball standout Codey Mann, each won their respective polls on the Times Record’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

While Releford won the Facebook poll, Mann prevailed in the Twitter vote, prompting a tiebreaker.

But Releford will advance to the third round because he got the highest percentage of votes in his winning poll. As it turned out, he got 72% of the votes on Facebook, while Mann won his Twitter poll with 71%.

Releford, seeded No. 34 going into the second round, now advances to the third round. He will face the winner of the poll between No. 2 seed Matt Jones, the former Van Buren and Northside football and basketball standout, and No. 63 seed Dallas Smith, the former multi-sport standout from Alma.

In the Facebook poll, Releford garnered 72% of the votes to Mann’s 28, while on Twitter, Mann got 70.9% of the votes to 29.1 for Releford.

While playing at Northside in the late 1960s, Releford was part of four state championship teams, two in football, one in basketball and one in track.

He attended junior college, then transferred to Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla., where posted consecutive 1,000-yard seasons as a running back. He was twice named to the All-Oklahoma Collegiate Conference team and was an Honorable Mention All-American in 1973.

After graduation, he signed a free agent contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Releford later returned to Northside and served as a longtime assistant football and head track coach.

He was an assistant on the Grizzly football team that won state in 1999, while his son William played on Northside’s 1987 state championship football team while the elder Releford was coaching at Kimmons. Releford is also part of Northside’s Hall of Honor as well as being inducted in the Hall of Fame at his college alma mater.

From 1992-94, Mann was a standout basketball player for Van Buren, and was an All-Area selection his senior season in 1994, averaging 19.6 points after averaging 20.4 points as a junior.

He signed with Arkansas Tech before eventually transferring to Des Moines Area Community College in Boone, Iowa. Mann eventually went into coaching and is now Alma’s girls basketball coach.

More second-round polls which will determine the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area can be found on both the Times Record’s Facebook and Twitter pages.