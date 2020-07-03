The coronavirus has drastically affected the sports world, leading to cancellations and postponements from major pro leagues and NCAA events as the world attempts to slow the spread of COVID-19. But as college football players and other athletes across the country have started returning to campus for workouts, many are testing positive for the virus.

Here's a look at several schools who have reported positive COVID-19 tests among their student-athletes. Several schools have decided not to publicly release test results.

Alabama: At least eight Crimson Tide football players have tested positive, according to media reports. The school has said it would not release numbers or details of test results, citing privacy laws.

Arkansas: One unspecified Razorbacks athlete tested positive, the school announced June 4. Football workouts began June 8.

Arkansas State: Seven athletes for the Red Wolves, across three different (unspecified) sports, have tested positive. An Arkansas State spokesman said he didn’t know how many athletes have been tested since they began returning to campus for voluntary workouts, which also began June 8.

Auburn: Three football players for the Tigers have tested positive, a team spokesman confirmed to the Montgomery Advertiser on June 7. All three were asymptomatic.

Austin Peay: All athletics suspended after 11 athletes tested positive. Athletes cannot return to facilities until July 16.

Baylor: Three unspecified athletes tested positive of 59 who were tested, the school announced June 16. One was symptomatic and all three are in self-isolation.

Boise State: The football team suspended voluntary workouts Through June 28 after eight positive or presumed positive COVID-19 tests from individuals who were on campus, according to a press release sent out by the school on June 22. The release did not specify if any of the positive tests came from athletes.

California: A total of 96 student-athletes, mainly football players have been tested as part of a voluntary outdoor workout program at Cal, with three testing positive, the school announced on June 30.

Central Florida: Of the 60 Knights football players who returned to campus on June 1, three positive tests were announced by the school on June 9.

Clemson: The athletic department has completed 430 tests since June 1, with a total of 47 positive results. All 120 players on the Tigers’ football roster have been tested, with 37, or 30.8 percent, having tested positive as of June 26.

East Central: Three East Central University football players have tested positive for coronavirus, the school announced on June 19.

Florida: Dating back to April, Florida has had 11 student-athletes test positive for COVID-19, the school confirmed on June 23. The school will not reveal the names of the athletes and the sports they are participating in. UF has tested athletes on the football, volleyball and soccer teams.

Florida State: The Seminoles have had one football player test positive, a school spokesman confirmed to the Tallahassee Democrat on June 9.

Grand Canyon: The men's basketball team was on quarantine after four players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the school on June 28. Twelve other players tested negative but were included in the quarantine. Two additional staff members who tested positive will remain at home for two weeks.

Houston: The Cougars suspended voluntary workouts on June 12 after at least six symptomatic student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19. The sports the athletes played were not identified.

Iowa: One member of the athletic department — it was not specified if it was a player, coach or staff member — was positive in the first round of tests. The department announced an additional two positive tests on June 15 for a total of three positive tests and 343 negative tests.

Iowa State: The Cyclones revealed on June 12 that 10 student-athletes had tested positive, including two football players.

Kansas: The Kansas athletic department on June 20 announced that an athlete on the Jayhawk football team has tested positive for the coronavirus. Eighty-six athletes and 110 staff members on the Jayhawk football team have been tested through June 20, according to the release.

Kansas State: Fourteen members of the athletic department tested positive out of 130 tests as of June 19, according to the school. Kansas State is pausing all voluntary football workouts for 14 days.

Kentucky: Of the 106 football players who were given COVID-19 antibodies tests as part of the return-to-campus screening, six tested positive for past infection. Those athletes were subsequently cleared to participate in voluntary workouts after an evaluation process.

Louisiana: Three Ragin' Cajun athletes in unspecified sports have tested positive, the school reported June 20. An additional seven student-athletes are also in quarantine.

Louisiana-Lafayette: Five of the student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 since athletes returned to campus for voluntary workouts, the University of Louisiana System reported on June 25.

Louisiana-Monroe: The school has had one student-athlete and one staff member test positive since athletes returned to campus for voluntary workouts, the University of Louisiana System reported on June 25.

LSU: At least 30 football players for the defending national champions have recently been quarantined because they either tested positive for COVID-19 or had contact recently with someone who had.

Louisiana Tech: Louisiana Tech has had two student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 since athletes returned to campus for voluntary workouts. The school had previously announced on June 15 that one football player had test positive.

Marshall: Two Thundering Herd football players as well as one unspecified student-athlete have tested positive. The school also had a positive test from an employee.

Michigan: There were two positives returned after 221 tests in the athletic department, the school announced June 18. Michigan said both players were asymptomatic.

Michigan State: Two more athletes received positive results for COVID-19 after a second round of testing on June 22, bringing the school's total to five as of June 25.

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers announced that seven athletes across multiple, unspecified sports tested positive in June. The athletics department said a total of 170 COVID-19 tests were conducted.

Mississippi: Ole Miss had one positive student-athlete test, with nine others going into quarantine after contact with the positive case. One Rebels staff member also tested positive, as did one athlete who tested positive before arriving on campus.

Mississippi State: Four Bulldogs football players have tested positive, a school spokesman confirmed to the Clarion Ledger on June 12. Approximately 100 football players were tested. Voluntary workouts resumed June 8.

New Mexico: Athletic director Eddie Nunez said 88 athletes, coaches and staff were tested, with just one positive test before voluntary workouts begin the second week of July.

North Dakota State: The FCS football powerhouse announced that a student-athlete (sport unspecified) tested positive on June 15.

North Texas: Three Mean Green football players were reported to have tested positive on June 11.

Notre Dame: Ninety-one football players and 50 staff members have been tested for COVID-19 with one player testing positive, the football program announced on June 22.

Oklahoma: The school reports 111 football players were tested for COVID-19 on June 29, resulting in seven positive cases. That brings the total number of players with positive tests to 14, with 12 of those cases still active. Two staff members out of 72 tested positive.

Oklahoma State: Three Cowboys football players have tested positive. Senior linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga took his diagnosis public on June 2 to "make people aware (COVID-19) is still out there."

Purdue: The school announces its first positive COVID-19 test within athletic department on June 25 but did not indicate if the individual was an athlete, coach, staff member or when the positive case was determined.

Rutgers: Football coach Greg Schiano said on June 22 that two members of his program tested positive — one before returning to campus. Three players were asked to quarantine after exposure to the player who tested positive after returning.

South Florida: Two Bulls football players tested positive, the school reported on June 17.

Southeastern Louisiana: The school has had two student-athletes and two staff members test positive since athletes returned to campus for voluntary workouts, the University of Louisiana System reported on June 25.

Southern Methodist: SMU athletics reported five positives out of 75 student-athlete tests on June 17.

Tennessee: The Volunteers' men's basketball team reported one positive coronavirus case on June 19.

Texas: Thirteen new football players tested positive or were presumed positive for COVID-19, while 10 more are asymptomatic and in self-quarantine, the school announced June 18. This is on top of the two positive cases that Texas reported the prior week, bring the number to 15 total Longhorns that have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Texas A&M: Less than five Aggies student-athletes were initially reported to have coronavirus, but athletic director Ross Bjork told The Bryan-College Station Eagle the number of cases among athletes has increased.

Texas Tech: The athletics department reported 23 football players or staff had tested positive for COVID-19 through June 26 with 21 among them now considered recovered out of 197 test performed. None of those who tested positive have required hospitalization. Athletes from the Red Raiders' men's and women's basketball teams and track and field have also tested positive this month but numbers for those sports were not released.

Texas State: Five Bobcats football players were announced to have tested positive on June 17.

Troy: Athletic director Brent Jones announced on June 18 that several football coaches and players have tested positive for COVID-19.

UTSA: Three University of Texas at San Antonio football players have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 4.

West Virginia: Two Mountaineers football players have tested positive for the coronavirus. The school reported the first virus case among its football players on June 15, the first day of voluntary workouts. The second reported case came June 20.