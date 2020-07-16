I've had a few people ask me already if there's going to be sports played in the fall. Or late summer, if you want to be totally accurate.

Particularly football.

What I've generally told them was, in essence, I don't know. But at the same time, I made the verbal addition that I still believe there's going to be sports come fall.

While the pandemic has cost us sporting events like the NCAA basketball tournament, College World Series and Women's College World Series, not to mention very shortened seasons in the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball, the upcoming football season really hangs in the balance.

And as we all know, especially around these parts, football is the one sport many can't afford to be without.

We've seen the effect the pandemic has already made, at least on the college side of the gridiron. The Big Ten and Pac-12 is going to a strictly conference-only schedule, and it may be a matter of time before the SEC and the Big 12 follow suit.

We've seen the Ivy League go ahead and cancel the fall season, with plans to resume football in the spring.

The fallout from the pandemic has also spread to high school football. New Mexico, for instance, is scrapping play in the fall and moving the season to the spring. Other states are having delayed starts.

At the moment, in both Arkansas and Oklahoma, the plan is still in place to have high school football played in the fall. Can this be the case in a couple months from now?

We don't know.

I'm still a glass-is-half-full kind of guy. I still think there will be football. It may be an abbreviated schedule, it may be played in front of a minimal or no crowd at all, but it will get played.

Others tend to agree. University of Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, for one.

Riley, who has displayed exemplary leadership during this crisis, came out recently and stressed he believes the season is still a go.

"The health and safety is the most important thing, and that's the determining factor," Riley said in an interview this week with ESPN.com. "If we can't do it, we can't do it. But if we can, college football is so important to these communities, these universities, these athletes - not just football athletes, but college football affects every athlete on every campus. It's a big, big deal.

"It's not more important than health, but if we can get it to a safe place, we've got to find a way to get it done, whenever and however."

And that's really the key to ensure we'll have a football season, everyone doing their part and staying safe.

I'm certainly not going to tell anyone to wear a mask. It's your right if you want to wear a mask or not.

Let's just say lately, though, I've gotten more acclimated to wearing my mask and trying to social distance as much as possible. If you can keep following consistent guidelines, we can help make sure there is a football season this fall.

Not to mention a volleyball season, a cross country season, a tennis season, a golf season and over in Oklahoma, fast-pitch softball and fall baseball.

And never say never. I've read where the odds there will be football and other fall sports appear to be low. Not having any sports in the fall remains a strong possibility.

But many didn't think there would be a Major League Baseball season, either. And we're exactly one more week from that happening, provided nothing drastic happens between now and then.

I certainly don't want to speculate any more on the fate of football and other fall sports. Let things play itself out, I say.

But just to be on the safe side, no pun intended, I'm trying to do my part, especially when it comes to ensure football and other fall sports are still a go.