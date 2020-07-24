A year ago, following a layoff due to various injuries, Jo Ann Winstead claimed the Twin States Ladies golf championship for the third time.

She was able to repeat that feat last week, winning her fourth title in the Twin States tournament, which was held at both Ben Geren Golf Course and Hardscrabble Country Club.

In the 36-hole event, with 18 holes at each course on consecutive days, Winstead - a Fort Smith resident - shot a 79 the first day and took a one-stroke lead into the second and final day.

Although her score was higher the following day, an 85, Winstead was still able to win the event by four strokes, beating out a field consisting of at least 25 other golfers.

"I didn't play particularly well the second day, but as they say, golf is a game of misses and she who manages her misses best wins," Winstead said. "I just try to think about the next shot and stay in the moment."

Winstead added she was able to avoid posting crooked numbers on most of the holes, particularly the second and final round of the event.

"I avoided the big numbers; that's kind of the first goal, just not to have the double bogeys and greater," she said. "I putted well for the most part and I kept out of trouble.

"At Hardscrabble, I was in the rough all day, and their rough was three inches deep, and so that was a struggle to play it out of the rough and out of a bunch of bunkers but I was able to manage my misses."

However, Winstead was able to put things into perspective once she hoisted the first-place trophy.

"It was very rewarding (to repeat as Twin States champion); I'm just happy to be able to play and still play competitively," Winstead said. "I've had eight surgeries in seven years, and those could have ended my golf career, so I'm thankful that I could even play."

Along with winning the last two Twin States tournament titles, Winstead won the event in 2009 and again in 2011.

But shortly after winning her second Twin States championship, Winstead experienced several setbacks which sidelined her golf career for years.

She underwent surgery to repair a valve in her heart. A car accident resulted in Winstead receiving surgeries to repair her spine and her back.

In addition, she had joints replaced in both of her thumbs, she underwent ankle surgery after a fall, and later, had to have a tendon reattached to her ankle.

Not to mention having her gall bladder removed.

But she was eventually able to start picking up a club and begin swinging it once again.

"I'm very thankful and blessed that I can still play golf," Winstead said.

And at the moment, Winstead remarked that she is 100 percent pain-free.

"I don't hit (a golf ball) as far as I used to," she said. "I know how to scramble, and I try not to let what they say, the five inches between the ears get in the way; play a smart game.

"I'm not the longest, I'm not the best, I was not the lowest handicapper playing last week by far, but it's just being able to scramble and stay out of trouble."

Golf has been a life-long passion for Winstead, who grew up in the Dallas, Texas, area.

She picked up a club for the first time at the age of 3, learning the game after her mother, who was also taking lessons at the time and carrying Jo Ann around instead of taking her to a babysitter.

Winstead's mother was also a scorekeeper at the Byron Nelson Golf Classic, now known as the AT&T Byron Nelson, held over the years at various courses throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. She also got to know several of the top names in the sport.

One of them, golf legend Arnold Palmer, even wrote Winstead a personal note, which included a piece of advice that Winstead follows to this very day.

"(Winstead's mother) had a note that Arnold Palmer wrote to me, and it was when I was playing in the state high school tournament and he said, 'Always hit the shot that makes your next shot easier,' so that's how I try to play," Winstead said.

Winstead went on to attend Southern Methodist University, at the time the premier women's college golf program, but she did not play on the team, focusing instead on her studies.

She moved to Fort Smith in 1995 along with her husband, Richard, who got a job in the furniture industry. They have two grown sons; Andrew, who lives in New Orleans, and Preston, who lives in Chicago.

While in Fort Smith, Jo Ann Winstead was club champion for eight years at the former Fianna Hills Country Club, and was club champion for five years at Ben Geren.

She also volunteers with the Arkansas State Golf Association and goes around the state rating courses. One course she was really high on is the Alotian Golf Club located in Roland, outside of Little Rock.

Winstead has also played at some of the top courses around the world. She has played at Pebble Beach in California, St. Andrews in Scotland and Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina, the same place where she and her husband spent their honeymoon in the early 1980s.

"I love the pressure," she said. "I know my limitations. And a good short game is like caulk; it can fill in the cracks."

As far as her immediate future plans, Winstead will likely not play any more tournaments this summer as she is tending to her husband, who has been experiencing health issues.

But when the Twin States tournament rolls around next year, Winstead definitely wants the chance at a "three-peat."

"If I'm healthy, you better believe it and the creek don't rise," she said.