Fort Smith's first professional golf tournament in 10 years had to wait a few more months before being played.

But starting with activities Tuesday, the inaugural United Way Charity Golf Classic presented by Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland is finally a go.

More than 150 golfers on the All Pro Tour are descending this week on Hardscrabble Country Club to take part in the event.

The actual tournament will run Wednesday through Saturday with each round starting at 7:30 a.m. It will be the first professional golf event in Fort Smith since the Nationwide Tour's final Fort Smith Classic in 2010.

Originally scheduled to be held in May, the United Way Classic was pushed back to August due to the coronavirus pandemic. Eddie Lee Herndon, the president/CEO of United Way of Fort Smith Area, remarked he's just grateful the tournament will finally get played.

"We feel very blessed that we're even able to have the tournament, given COVID-19 to where we are with the state of Arkansas," Herndon said. "We wanted to have it in May and we were not able to pull it off then, but we're just thankful that we've got it now."

However, due to the pandemic, there will be several restrictions to this week's tournament.

Planned parties and a concert were canceled. Herndon is also encouraging spectators not to attend but if they choose to do so, they must wear a mask and social distance from others.

Tournament activities will start Tuesday with a youth clinic and a pro-am tournament. But Herndon pointed out those, too, come with restricted guidelines.

"We've had to limit the size of the pro-am and the youth clinic because of physical distance and just trying to make sure we take care of our athletes, whether they're youth athletes or our community athletes and pros, so we're going to do it the right way," Herndon said.

As for the actual tournament that starts Wednesday, it will be a 72-hole stroke play event with the field being cut down to the top 40 percent, including ties, after 36 holes.

The tournament champion will receive a monetary prize, along with a paid entry into the Big Money Golf Classic in late December in Orlando, Fla.

"We're very excited to have that level of golf, and then we're very appreciative of Hardscrabble and the beautiful course that they have. ... And our volunteers have absolutely been amazing just putting this whole thing together, working around the COVID-19 restrictions and still have been able to put on a great tournament," Herndon said.

"And most importantly, the whole reason we're doing this is for our non-profits, for our charities. Many of those have not been able to have special events this year. ... Our corporate sponsors (which includes Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland as well as Orr Auto Park and Arvest Bank) have been fantastic; even with COVID-19, they're still delving out the money and we really feel that when the dust settles, we'll probably will have raised $60,000 for our agencies because of this tournament."