FAYETTEVILLE Arkansas will learn the order of its 2020 now entirely, all-SEC football schedule as it is released at 6 p.m. Monday on the SEC Network’s "SEC Now: Football Schedule Release Show."

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the SEC eliminated non-conference games and reduced team schedules to a 10-game SEC schedule starting Sept. 26.

The SEC added Georgia and Florida (first and second in the SEC East last season and ranked fourth and eighth in the national Preseason Coaches poll taken before the Big Ten and Pac 12 canceled their fall sports schedules) to Arkansas’ schedule. The Razorbacks’ schedule had already included SEC-West rivals Alabama, LSU and Auburn (all three nationally ranked), and also-ranked Texas A&M. Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Missouri round out the Razorbacks’ all-SEC schedule.

The Razorbacks will host Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Georgia. They will visit Auburn, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Mizzou and Florida.

It’s anticipated that the Arkansas - Texas A&M game, originally set for the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, will move to Texas A&M’s Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

It’s also speculated that the Arkansas - Mizzou border battle, originally set for Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium, will be played at Mizzou’s Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo.