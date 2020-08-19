During the preseason coaches often refer to their youthfulness, be it in terms of age, or experience.

In Booneville, that discussion can be duplicated for both the players and their coach.

At 35, first year head coach Doc Crowley is only the second oldest guy on the field.

Crowley, a 2003 Charleston graduate who has been on staff since 2010, felt the pressure of leading a program with 727 wins, including four state titles.

"I think if I was new to the place I would feel it," Crowley said. "I put a lot of pressure on myself because I know what it means to everybody who has come through here, but I’m confident in what I do and what those guys in the coaches’ office do.

"Our kids are Bearcats."

Crowley moved from offensive coordinator to head coach becoming just the 18th head coach of a program, that celebrated its 100th season in 2019. There was only one other change to the coaching staff over the off season. Darby Ulmer, the senior of the crew (49), took over special teams.

Ulmer replaces Whit Overton, who replaced Crowley as junior high head coach.

Crowley’s first year also includes a youthful lineup, only returning five starters on both sides of the ball as well a few seniors who have waited their turn.

Receiver Ty Goff moved to halfback and halfback Randon Ray switched to quarterback to accommodate Crowley’s new flexbone offense.

Last season, Goff had 12 receptions for 146 yards (leading the team in both categories). Ray ran for 1,000 yards on 130 carries in 2019.

Ethan Wooldridge, who was behind Carson Ray and Cam Brasher the past two seasons, moved into the fullback role.

Respectively, Colton Ritchie slid into a backfield slot after seeing limited duty for two seasons.

"They both have had a really good offseason," Crowley said. "Ritchie has probably been the biggest surprise.

"He’s been a really good leader for us."

Another senior who earned his way onto the field is Chance Broussard. Broussard will fill a variety of roles, from the offensives backfield to special teams where he returned a kickoff for a touchdown last season.

Crowley also expects sophomore Brooks Herrera and junior Rocky Ross to contribute out of the backfield. Many of the backs will double in the secondary with Jacob Herrera.

"We’re going to use all those guys because they’re all going to be playing on defense ... The fresher we can keep them, the better," said Crowley.

"You don’t really miss anything. They’re all about the same speed and in this new offense they’ve got to block a lot."

The offense began to take shape before the coronavirus pandemic, when Crowley and his staff visited Harding University and Wynne High School.

On the line, the Bearcats have Jarrett Mitchell, Caden Shelton, Cole Boersma, Johnny Barnes, Elijah Wells, Chase Plymale and Bret Welling most going both ways at times.

The linebackers will be led by Wooldridge, who was the leading tackler last season.