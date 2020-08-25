Going into a new season, the Northside Grizzlies are banking on a drastic reversal of fortunes.

Last fall, they won just three games and missed out on the playoffs. It could very easily have been the other way around.

During a run of four consecutive 7A-Central ballgames, the Grizzlies lost three of those by a touchdown or less. In the other game in that stretch, they had a double-digit lead in the third quarter against North Little Rock.

So, needless to say, the Grizzlies are determined to finish what they started this time around.

"(We're working on) not being complacent," senior cornerback William Releford said. "Not being happy with just winning in the first half, but winning the whole ballgame.

"I saw with this team in (last week's) scrimmage (against Bentonville West) that we've really worked on that and working to finish games."

Northside coach Mike Falleur is well aware that the Grizzlies can't afford to be on the short end of the stick in 7A-Central games for another season.

"I think number one, they remember that," Falleur said. "You can go back and watch those films and it was just gut-wrenching to watch the way we lost four games in a row that we should have won really.

"We should have won four of those games, which would have turned that whole year around, so you take what you did wrong and you work not to do that again. You work on, 'I've got to finish it when I've got a chance to put it away,' to where they can't score at the last second to beat you, so I think the kids are doing that."

Falleur also shook up his coaching staff, giving different roles to several returning assistants while bringing in Greg Kendrick as the offensive coordinator. Kendrick, the former state championship-winning coach at Charleston, was Alma's offensive coordinator last season.

"They all have done a great job," Falleur said of his staff. "Again, I go back to the scrimmage and I look at everybody's position and how they've progressed and that's a compliment to the player and to the coach."

Another advantage Falleur sees in the Grizzlies finding a way to win more games in 2020 is that they will welcome back 28 seniors, the largest senior class during Falleur's eight-season tenure as Northside's coach.

Among the seniors are playmakers on both sides of the ball.

One such senior is Dreyden Norwood (6-foot-1, 180 pounds), who returns for his second season at quarterback.

Norwood, a Texas A&M commit, passed for 546 yards and six touchdowns as a junior while rushing for 491 yards and 10 TDs.

"He showed (last week) that he's got a lot of confidence," Falleur said of Norwood. "He's a great player and you can see the leadership coming out in him; I think he feels more comfortable in that role."

Junior Walker Catsavis (6-4, 165) will back up Norwood but may also see action at receiver.

The Grizzlies should possess a solid stable of running backs, headed up by returning juniors Seth Fields (5-9, 190) and Ty Massey (5-11, 210).

"Seth is really physical and does a great job and then Ty is a little bit more of a slasher-type guy but he's physical, so both of those guys have plenty of experience," Falleur said.

Others planning on getting carries are players like senior Rakairm Jackson (5-8, 225) and junior Jeffery Martinez (5-5, 145).

The Grizzlies also have depth at receiver, headed up by returning senior Tyheen Prosise (5-9, 155), an All-Conference selection who caught 34 passes for 415 yards and three TDs. He also caught two TD passes in last week's scrimmage.

"Very explosive young man, as fast as anybody around," Falleur said of Prosise.

Falleur is also shifting senior Avonte Tucker (5-11, 170) from defensive back to receiver. The coach also likes Tucker's speed and ability to catch the ball.

Northside also has reliable pass-catchers in senior Steffan Fak (5-11, 180) and juniors Zion Morris (6-1, 175) and Joseph Maffei (5-11, 165). Falleur is also high on sophomores T'Kavion King (5-9, 150) and DaMari Smith (5-9, 155).

The tight end position will include junior Julian Martinez (6-0, 200) and senior Derius Wise (6-1, 215).

On the offensive line, Falleur remarked he has at least eight players capable of seeing regular playing time.

Among them is senior Jordian Green (6-3, 315), who will move from guard to right tackle. Another 300-pounder, sophomore Jamonte Benton, may line up next to Green at guard.

James Collie (5-9, 235), a junior, saw some action at center last season and will play there once again.

On the left side, senior Tymiethy Ouanevanhpheng (5-4, 200) will line up at tackle and Brandon Bailey (6-2, 270) saw action at guard last season.

Also in the mix up front are senior Mykel Robinson (6-2, 370), junior A.B. Sharum (5-10, 215) and sophomore Eric Barrientos (6-2, 250).

"I just think putting in this new offense, I saw some really good things (at the scrimmage)," Falleur said.

"I think the more we get into it, I think we have the weapons across the board that you've got to cover the whole field and if you don't, we have the ability to score just about from anywhere on any play. So we've just got to keep getting better."

On the defensive side, the Grizzlies will bring back plenty of experience up front.

Senior twins Khaliq (6-2, 250) and Maliq Thomas (6-1, 230) return at ends and both registered at least 30 tackles last season.

Another returning senior, Marcus Wright (5-10, 245) rounds out the trio playing nose guard as he had 14 tackles and a sack down the stretch last season. Other seniors like Coleman Lofton (5-5, 260) and Elijah Logan (5-10, 220) could see playing time as well on the line.

Northside took a big hit at linebacker with the graduation of several standout players. One player back with experience will be senior Vasean Bishop (6-0, 205).

Other inside linebacker candidates include Jackson, a converted defensive lineman, senior Demarius Medlock (5-8, 190) and junior Kendre Esaw (5-10, 190).

At outside linebackers, vying to play are juniors Noah Ottman (5-10, 175), Davion Hinkle (5-8, 180) and McCade Moody (6-3, 165), along with seniors DeMarius Davis (5-8, 175) and Kelton Barnes.

"We've got pretty good depth there, we've just got guys that are inexperienced," Falleur said. "They've just got to play."

Releford (5-9, 160) returns at cornerback a season after making 27 tackles, picking off two passes and breaking up eight more. Another Grizzly in the secondary that returns is junior safety Jack Green (5-9, 160), who had 45 tackles as a sophomore.

Junior Jett Frazier (5-9, 155) may man the other safety spot while another junior, Ian Hardwick (5-11, 155), will likely be the other corner. Norwood and Tucker could see action on the defensive backfield as well.

"(Our defense is) not big; I think when Marcus or Coleman are in there, Marcus is probably around 300 pounds at nose guard, but the rest of them, the next biggest guy is 235," Falleur said. "But what they can do is run and that's pretty impressive; I like that."

On special teams, the Grizzlies have the luxury of possessing two placekickers.

Senior Dagon Moore (5-10, 200) handles the kickoffs and the longer field goals (he kicked a 42-yard field goal last season against Greenwood) and will also be in his third season as the team's punter, having averaged 36 yards per punt as a junior.

Another senior, Slate Stanton (6-1, 195), handles the extra points and the shorter field goals. He made all but 23 extra points and three of four field goals a season ago.

"I'm really excited, I'm looking forward to this year and I think we can be really good," Norwood said. "We've got a lot of potential, so I'm excited.

"We've just got to come out hard and finish hard and make sure we're doing all of the little things right and I think we'll be good."

NORTHSIDE GRIZZLIES

Head Coach: Mike Falleur

(8th year at Northside, 38-39-1)

Last Year: 3-7, 1-6 7A-Central.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 27 Southside H

Sept. 11 Greenwood A

Sept. 18 Springdale Har-Ber H

Sept. 25 Bryant A

Oct. 2 LR Central A

Oct. 9 LR Catholic H

Oct. 16 Conway A

Oct. 23 North Little Rock H

Oct. 30 Cabot A

Nov. 6 LR Southwest H