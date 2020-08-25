High School Football

Like many other high school football programs around the nation, Southside's football players weren't sure if there would be a season.

Now that there is, the Mavericks want to enjoy being in the moment.

"There was a lot of doubt," senior center Marlon Briggs said. "There were a lot of camps canceled, there was a lot of other places like (several) college football (conferences) saying they're not going to play, but we're just glad to be here, glad to be playing during this (coronavirus) pandemic."

Plus, the players - especially the seniors - want to be part of the new era of Southside football.

"Anything to play, anything to keep playing, anything to keep going," senior defensive tackle Shawn Rogers said.

For the first time in 15 years, there will be a different coach leading the charge in Kim Dameron, who has spent the past 35 seasons coaching at various college programs.

"It definitely feels like a different type of environment with him being a college coach coming to high school," senior tackle Jayquan Minner said. "He has like a different relationship with all of us."

The Mavs have also gotten a taste of what to expect under Dameron during their preseason workouts.

"Practice has been good for us to gain our confidence," senior defensive lineman Jack Hannan said. "Right now, we're just trying to solidify roles on the starting players and learn our base plays so that we know what we run and we run it well."

There was another incentive for the Mavs to have the chance to play this season. They return to their roots in the 7A-West Conference and playing rivals like Springdale and Fayetteville once again.

In addition, they're even more eager to erase the memories of last season's 1-9 finish. So the Mavs are all in to Dameron's approach.

"This guy's here to win," senior middle linebacker Landen Chaffey said. "We've got a new conference, a new coach and we're looking for some new results this year."

Other players agree.

"(It's all about) just learning from our mistakes, and not repeating the same thing that we've done in the past and just stay focused," senior receiver Jackson Morawski said.

Dameron himself has been pleased with the progress his team has made going into Thursday's season opener at Northside.

"I've been impressed so far," Dameron said. "The defensive side is really coming along, the offensive side is doing some good things, they're starting to jell a little bit.

"(In last week's scrimmage against Alma) we had flashes of, wow, this is what it looks like when we do it right, and then we had other times of we didn't get everybody on the same page. For us to play well offensively, we've got to have everybody on the page and we've got to be able to take care of the football and we'll hit some big plays and be able to play some ball control."

As Dameron noted, the offense is a work in progress. Plus, the skill positions have yet to be fully solidified.

The Mavs worked three quarterbacks over the offseason in senior Parker Wehunt (5-foot-11, 190 pounds), junior Luke Wyatt (5-11, 170) and sophomore David Sorg (6-5, 205).

Wehunt threw for 1,056 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Wyatt started the final two games of 2019 and passed for 275 yards and a pair of TDs.

"To be honest, I don't know who may end up being (the starter)," Dameron said. "I've got a pretty good idea who's going to start the first game but I don't really know how it's going to go all year long.

"It's going to depend on who takes over and is able to move the team and protect the ball, those types of things."

Running back is also up in the air. For now, senior Jackson Riddle (5-9, 180) may get the bulk of the carries.

It will be a similar situation with the receiving corps, but there are options with players like Morawski (5-9, 180), senior Connor Austin (6-0, 160), senior Kale Sheets (5-9, 155) and junior Gavin Grant (6-2, 190), who punts as well. Tight end is manned by junior Dmitri Lloyd (6-1, 225), who caught a touchdown pass in last week's scrimmage.

Heading up the offensive line is Briggs (5-10, 335), a returning starter. Minner (6-0, 260) will line up at right tackle with sophomore Miguel Solis (6-1, 300) penciled in at the other tackle.

Seniors Creed Nally (6-0, 285) and Gabe Johnson (6-0, 265), along with junior Dante West (6-1, 290) will see action at guard, but Dameron said the line, as a whole, will be short on depth.

"(The offense has) got to come together and get everybody on the same page. ... I'm hopeful that we'll be able to move the ball and we'll be able to score some points," Dameron said. "It's going to be interesting to see them hopefully grow up quickly."

Dameron does have some building blocks on defense, though, starting with Rogers (6-2, 275), an All-Conference tackle who had 48 tackles and two sacks last season.

"He's got a great motor; he's got good size. ... He attacks blockers, he gets off blocks," Dameron said. "There's not a whole lot that Shawn can't do at the high school level right now and I think that he would be a young man that will have a future hopefully playing at the next level."

Then there's Chaffey (6-2, 225), who will be a three-year starter. Chaffey had 95 stops and two sacks last season while also earning All-Conference honors.

"He has embraced the mental aspect of the game a little bit more; I've challenged him to do that, to play and to run the defense and so I think he's really embraced that role and he's a good football player," Dameron said of Chaffey. "He runs and he hits and as an offense, you better know where 23 (Chaffey's number) is going to end up."

The Mavs also bring back senior strong safety Dakota Wareham (5-10, 160), who had 74 tackles as a junior. But Wareham is out indefinitely with a hand injury, though Dameron thinks Wareham may be able to heal up real soon.

Hannan (6-0, 220), who had 31 stops and two sacks last season, returns on the line at end while senior Michael Morgan (6-0, 220), a transfer from Hot Springs Lakeside, may also see action up front.

Lloyd and senior Bailey Proctor (5-11, 200) can play both the line and linebacker, while senior Skyler Mitchell (5-10, 160) will likely be a starter at outside linebacker.

Wareham's injury creates an opportunity for others to step in at safety. Those include senior Eli Lyles (5-9, 170) and junior Levi Russell (5-10, 145), both of whom bring back experience.

At cornerback, the top candidates include junior Zach Medlin (6-0, 170), who had 31 stops last season, and junior Davon Solomon (5-9, 145).

"Our defense has to carry us early," Dameron said. "We can't be giving up a lot of points and a lot of yards and stuff like that. We need to get turnovers to put our offense in scoring position.

"For us to win football games, our defense is going to have to play really well and we're going to have to stay healthy, but they're going to have to carry us for a while."

Now that there is a season to play for, the Mavericks are ready to put last year behind them and embrace the new.

"We haven't had a whole lot of success, so to leave with a bang, that would be something special," Hannan said.

SOUTHSIDE MAVERICKS

Head Coach: Kim Dameron

(First season at Southside)

Last Year: 1-9, 0-7 7A-Central

2020 Schedule

Aug. 27 Northside A

Sept. 4 Greenwood H

Sept. 11 Russellville A

Sept. 25 Rogers A

Oct. 2 Bentonville H

Oct. 9 Fayetteville A

Oct. 16 Rogers Heritage H

Oct. 23 Springdale Har-Ber A

Oct. 30 Bentonville West A

Nov. 6 Springdale H