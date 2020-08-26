One of the area's best rivalries kicks things off in the 2020 season Thursday night.

The Roland Rangers traverse down Highway 64 to take on their arch-rivals, the Muldrow Bulldogs.

Here are five things to watch for in Thursday's match-up:

1. New coach for Roland. Mark Rutlege officially became the Rangers' new coach during the off-season, taking over for Waymon Potts, who passed away two days before Roland's season finale. Rutlege, who was Roland's defensive coordinator, was the interim coach in the Rangers' finale. The Rangers also had to deal with the guidelines set forth by the coronavirus pandemic as they also attempt to make the postseason for the first time since 2015. "Probably the most valuable lesson you'll ever learn in your life is how to respond to adversity," Rutlege said. "If you'll do it, you'll have a good life. ... One thing we've really instilled in our players is no matter what happens, just get back to work."

2. Brand new system. Rutlege is also going to be debuting a drastically new offense for the Rangers, going from a run-oriented approach that Potts had favored. "We're going to spread it out a little more," Rutlege said. "It's not a true spread, it's a variation of a spread, a little more with a fullback, tight end type of guy that does a lot of movement and is heavily involved with the offense. ... It's your basic spread offense with zone reads and things like that, it's nothing special." The Rangers are still settling on a quarterback, with senior Paxton Pitts and junior Jaxon Fouts among those vying for the job. The Rangers will also bring back experience up front with three-year starters Everette Bergwall and Jaden Taylor, both seniors.

3. Staying sound on defense. Rutlege is continuing the 4-4 defensive scheme he brought in last season. He has several potential impact players, including three-year starting linebacker Colyn Tuck, a junior, and Jackob Bush, another junior who moves from strong safety to linebacker. The Rangers also have a solid secondary in returning players like Jackson Kemp, Fouts and Pitts. "We've got speed on defense, and we're a lot stronger than we were last year," Rutlege said. "That's what we rely on this year, and I wholeheartedly believe it's going to work."

4. Bringing back experience. Muldrow fielded a relatively young squad last season, but coach Terry Jones believes he will have a more experienced group as the Bulldogs seek to reverse a trend of going 2-8 the past two seasons in the always-tough District 4A-4. "We were real young; we played 13 freshmen last year and probably five of those starters on offense was freshmen," Jones said. "The thing I like about those guys is they're a year older, and they got some experience as freshmen, so I'm looking for bigger and better things out of them. We've got a quarterback returning (sophomore Camden Matthews), we've got Trenden (Collins, another sophomore) as a receiver returning, we return three offensive linemen and a running back (junior Kaden Chandler), so we've got seven starters back on offense and I'm looking for a much improved offensive unit."

5. Another experienced defense. Jones also brings back several starters on defense, including sophomore lineman Eli Crumrine, junior linebacker Creighton Smith and junior free safety Joshua Price. "We've got six returning on defense, so with a year's experience, and a year of off-season, we've got to be better," Jones said. "We've got to be better than what we were, and I'm really looking for us to improve some from a year ago."

Roland at Muldrow

TIME: 7 p.m.

BROADCAST: 105.1 FM; Mix TV Channel 19.

LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: Roland was 2-8 in 2019; Muldrow was 2-8 in 2019.

RANKINGS: Neither team is ranked.

LAST TIME: Roland won, 14-12, in 2019.