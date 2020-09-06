ALMA – The Van Buren Pointers fired another second-half salvo on Friday night.

The Pointers scored on all four of their possessions in the second half to stake their claim to the third straight win over Crawford County rival Alma, 35-0, at Airedale Stadium at Citizens Bank Field.

"Coming off seven straight losses to them and then for this senior group to not lose to them, and have to win two of them in Alma," Van Buren head coach Crosby Tuck said. "That’s special to those guys. I know they’re proud right now, but that proudness will continue to grow their whole life.

"A lot of these kids will still be around and have kids go here. They’ll be able to talk about when they were in high school they went 3-0 against Alma. It’s a big deal now, but it’s something they’ll be proud of forever."

Last week, Van Buren outscored Springdale, 21-0, in the fourth quarter for a 48-28 win.

Friday, Van Buren (2-0) led Alma (0-1) just 7-0 at the half but scored three times in the third quarter and once in the fourth quarter.

Here are five takeaways from Van Buren’s win on Friday night:

1. Four score.

The Pointers led just 7-0 at halftime and had just 139 yards of offense in the first half.

Tuck’s message to his Pointers was short and sweet in the locker room.

"Mainly just execution, not in terms of what we were doing wrong but the poise that we have to play with," Tuck said. "Our energy was really high, which is good but sometimes in a rivalry game that can get a little higher than it needs to be.

"The main message was about calming down. We know the type of football team that we are, we should be able to punch the ball in the end zone drive after drive."

That’s exactly what they did. In four possessions in the second half, Van Buren had 30 plays for 306 yards and four scores.

"Coach Tuck came in and said we’re going to get four stops and four scores and put them away," Senior quarterback Gary Phillips said. "He said he wanted it to be 35-zip. Sure enough, that’s what happened."

Phillips finished with 113 yards rushing and two scores, and 244 yards passing and two more touchdowns.

2. Big plays.

Phillips scrambled 53 yards for a touchdown on Van Buren’s first offensive play after Chi Henry intercepted a pass to end Alma’s opening drive of the game.

Up, 21-0, Phillips hit Jaiden Henry with a screen pass after consecutive penalties backed the Pointers up to their 21. Henry caught the short pass in stride and went 79 yards for the touchdown with 1:31 left in the third quarter.

"I went into motion and he’s reading the defense," Henry said. "We ran it earlier and saw there was a hole. We knew we were going to come back to it. When we did, I was able to catch it and make something out of it."

Phillips also had a 16-yard touchdown jaunt and hit Chi Henry for a 22-yard touchdown, both in the third quarter.

Van Buren’s final touchdown was on a bulling 1-yard run by linebacker and occasional running back T.J. Dyer with 38 seconds left. He was stopped the play before just shy of the goal line.

"I got denied on the first one, the second one, oh no, I’m getting that one in," Dyer said. "I just kept churning."

3. 3-Peat

The win marked a perfect 3-0 slate for the Van Buren seniors against Alma.

"It feels great," Phillips said. "Growing up, I saw them whip up on our Pointers. I just always wanted it to be different when I got up here. To come up here and finish what we started when I was a sophomore to go 3-0 is an awesome feeling."

It’s Van Buren’s first senior class to go undefeated against Alma since Van Buren won five straight from 1993 through 1997.

"We came out and did it for the city; three-peat," linebacker Baylor Shook said. "That’s what we wanted. That was the goal."

Van Buren’s seniors knew what was on the line in the game.

"We’ve been talking about it since the beginning of the week," Phillips said. "We knew it was Alma week. We knew what it meant."

4. Shutout

The shutout was the first for Van Buren over Alma since a 19-0 win in 2001.

Alma’s best opportunity to score was in the fourth quarter.

The Airedales had a first down at Van Buren’s 16 after a pass interference penalty, but the Pointers stopped a fourth-down pass short of a first down for a turnover on downs with 6:19 left.

"We had to keep our heads on straight, no stupid penalties," Shook said. "We wanted that zero on the board."

Alma ended with just 102 yards of offense, with 49 of that coming on the fourth-quarter drive, on 40 plays with seven first downs.

5. Penalties

As with most games between Van Buren and Alma, there were a lot of penalties.

Alma committed 11 for 87 yards, and Van Buren had eight for 82 yards.

While that is close, statistically, Alma’s penalties proved to be much more costly.

With Van Buren leading just 7-0, Alma’s Logan Chronister reeled off a 41-yard run to Van Buren’s 28 late in the first half. The play was completely wiped out on a holding penalty that sent the Airedales back to their 21.

On Van Buren’s opening drive of the second half, the Pointers faced fourth-and three at their own 42. Alma jumped, giving Van Buren a first down.

The Pointers scored six plays later for the first of their four second-half touchdowns.

"We had them stopped," Alma head coach Rusty Bush said. "It was fourth down. They were going to quick-kick that. They were going to freeze check that, and then quick kick."

Two penalties killed drives in the first half, and another, a pass interference penalty, gave Van Buren a first down on the opening drive of the second half on third-and-13.

"They’re all killers," Bush said. "One thing we harped on all week, we don’t want any dumb penalties. Those were not necessarily dumb penalties; not keeping our hands inside, we lined up offsides a couple of times, we held a couple times."