Southside football coach Kim Dameron knew it was going to be a tall order with the Mavericks' opening two games of the season.

To him, though, after playing Northside and Greenwood, the rest of the games on the Mavs' schedule will be just as or even more challenging.

"Every team to me, after the first two, look like the '85 (Chicago) Bears because we really haven't been able to do much," Dameron said.

After Southside trailed 14-7 at halftime of its opener at Northside on Aug. 27, the Mavs allowed three second-half touchdowns to the Grizzlies. Then in the Mavs' home opener last Friday, Greenwood's Caden Brown returned the opening kickoff 94 yards for a TD.

The Bulldogs then built a 21-0 first-quarter lead and added three more TDs in the second quarter as they prevailed, 42-3.

"Other than in the first half of the Northside game, the second half wasn't exactly the way we intended it to be and then the whole Greenwood game was not good at all; starting off with an opening kickoff where we just opened up the middle of the field and let them run through it," Dameron said.

"There really wasn't a whole lot of positives in the Greenwood game."

Southside was held to 86 yards of total offense and four first downs. The Mavs also punted nine times.

This Friday, the Mavs (0-2) finish up their non-conference slate when they travel to face 6A Russellville.

Russellville (1-0) won its season opener on Aug. 28, 15-10 against Morrilton, and then was off last week.

"The big thing right now is we can't really worry about match-ups and all that kind of stuff," Dameron said. "We've just got to try and get better doing what we are trying to do.

"We're moving some people around to try to put some people in position for us to be the best team and that doesn't happen in two games. ... We've got a lot of improvement to do, we've got a lot of work to be done."

On defense, safety Levi Russell registered six tackles and three assisted tackles. Linebacker Landen Chaffey had five tackles, seven assists and recovered two fumbles, one of which set up the Mavs' lone score, a 22-yard Isaac Banda field goal in the second quarter.

Southside punter Gavin Grant punted nine times for an average of 39 yards. His longest kick traveled 53 yards.

Cross Country

Northside and Southside's teams competed this past Saturday at the Shiloh Saints Invitational meet in Springdale.

In the boys race, the top individual finisher was Southside's Isaac Teague, who placed 22nd in a time of 17:58.22. Another Maverick runner, Xander Naegle, placed 45th in a time of 19:15.04.

Northside's top boys finisher was Duban Figueroa Palma, who placed 56th with a time of 19:38.45.

In the girls division, Southside's Heidi Marsh placed 37th in a time of 24:03.89, while Northside's top finisher was Courtney Wear, who placed 57th with a time of 25:31.70.

This coming Saturday, both schools will co-host the annual Fort Smith Invitational, which will take place at the old course at Ben Geren Park.

The varsity girls race begins at 8 a.m., followed by the varsity boys.