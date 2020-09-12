Following back-to-back road losses, the Poteau Pirates finally returned home to Costner Stadium on Friday.

It was a successful night for the defending 4A state champions as they led from start to finish in a 47-10 win against Alma.

Here are three quick hits from the Pirates’ win:

1. Moving the ball

Poteau took the opening kickoff and marched 70 yards in 10 plays to take a 6-0 lead. The Pirates went on to score on all five of their first-half possessions in building a 33-3 second-quarter lead. Poteau had 245 of its 336 total yards in the opening half.

2. Rushing offense

The Pirates rushed for 292 yards as nine different players carried the ball. Ben Brooks rushed for 68 yards and a TD while Jagger Dill added 49 yards and three TDs, all coming in the opening half.

3. Capitalizing on miscues

Poteau forced four Airedale turnovers, and the Pirates converted all four of those into touchdowns. The key turnover came in the second quarter after Poteau took a 19-3 lead. Alma fumbled the ensuing kickoff right back to the Pirates, who needed three plays to score and extend that advantage to 26-3.