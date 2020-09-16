The final four spots for the third round in the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area tournament have been filled.

Those who won their second-round polls were Drew Morgan, Jersey Wolfenbarger, Connor Noland and Penni Peppas Burns.

They will round out the 32-person third round, with the pairings to be released later this week. Voting will continue on the Times Record's Twitter and Facebook pages.

Morgan, the No. 22 seed, posted a second-round win against No. 43 seeded Anthony Eubanks in a match-up of former University of Arkansas football players.

In the Twitter poll, Morgan - who played at Greenwood - had 76.8% of the votes compared to 23.2% for Eubanks, who played at Spiro.

Morgan also won the Facebook poll, getting 62% of the votes.

Wolfenbarger, currently a senior for the Northside Lady Bears basketball team and a University of Arkansas commit, posted a second-round win against one of the greatest players in the history of the Arkansas women's basketball program, Delmonica DeHorney.

On Twitter, Wolfenbarger got 66.1% of the votes compared to 33.9% for DeHorney, who starred at Poteau High School.

Wolfenbarger, who was the No. 52 seed entering the tournament, also won the Facebook poll against the 13th seeded DeHorney, getting 61% to DeHorney's 39.

Current Arkansas baseball player Noland moves on to the third round with a second-round win against former Southside volleyball standout Natalie Lundquist Throneberry, now the Lady Mavericks' coach.

Noland, the No. 21 seed and former Greenwood football and baseball standout, got 73.1% of the votes on Twitter and 64% of the votes on Facebook.

In a close second-round contest, Peppas Burns and Perry each split their polls.

Perry, the former Northside football standout who later starred in the Canadian Football League, won the Facebook poll with 53% of the vote.

But Peppas Burns, the former Ozark basketball standout and the No. 28 seed, advances by virtue of getting a higher percentage when she won her Twitter poll by garnering 59.2% of the votes.