A new round in the tournament to determine the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith area is under way.

The tournament is down to a 32-athlete third round — with each of the top nine seeded athletes all advancing from the second round — and the winners of the upcoming round will move on to the Sweet 16.

Voting in the third round will continue on both the Times Record's Twitter and Facebook pages.

Again, the athlete with the highest percentage of votes in both polls will advance. Should the two competing athletes split its respective polls, then the one with the higher percentage of votes moves on to the next round.

Here are a look at the third-round match-ups, with the seeds affixed to each athlete:

Region I

Ron Brewer, Northside (1) vs. Bryant Reeves, Gans (33)

A match-up of two of the best basketball players ever coached by the late Hall of Famer Eddie Sutton, as former Northside and Arkansas standout Brewer goes up against Gans native and Oklahoma State standout Reeves.

Tyler Wilson, Greenwood (16) vs. Ryan Nye, Cameron (17)

Former Greenwood and Arkansas quarterback Wilson goes up against baseball standout Nye, who made it briefly in the majors with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Brett Goode, Northside (8) vs. Keith Wilson, Northside (25)

Two former Grizzlies who both went on to play at Arkansas, Goode in football and Wilson in basketball.

Henry Burris, Spiro (9) vs. Ty Storey, Charleston (41)

A pair of quarterbacks square off as Burris, who became a Canadian Football League legend, faces Storey, the former Arkansas player who transferred to Western Kentucky and finished his career with a bowl win.

Region II

Matt Jones, Van Buren/Northside (2) vs. Billy Joe Releford, Northside (34)

Two former Grizzly football and basketball standouts. Jones finished his high school career in 2000 at Northside, which had Releford on its coaching staff.

Sarah Pfeifer, Ozark (15) vs. Tari Cummings, Pocola (18)

A pair of high school basketball standouts who each won state titles for their respective schools. Pfeifer went on to play at Arkansas, while Cummings finished her college career at Oklahoma State.

Ravin Caldwell, Northside (7) vs. Eric Burnett, Northside (26)

Caldwell, a former Grizzly football standout, went on to a standout career at Arkansas and the NFL, while Burnett had a stellar basketball career at Arkansas Tech.

David Carter, Northside (55) vs. Seth Youngblood, Roland (23)

Carter was a multi-sport standout for the Grizzlies while Youngblood was a prolific basketball scorer with the Rangers.

Region III

Barry Lunney Jr., Southside (3) vs. Olivia Hanson, Northside (30)

Lunney was a legendary football and baseball standout at Southside who later became a starring quarterback at Arkansas. Hanson, who won a state title with the Lady Bears, already won her earlier polls against a former NBA player (Reeves) and a former MLB player (Craig Gentry).

Kodi Burns, Northside (14) vs. Jalei Oglesby, Howe (19)

Former Grizzly football standout Burns later helped lead Auburn to a national title. Former Howe basketball scoring sensation Oglesby capped her Lady Lion career with a state title.

Martine Bercher, St. Anne's (6) vs. Jill Barrett, Greenwood (27)

Bercher later became an All-American football standout at Arkansas. Barrett went on to a successful college softball career at Tulsa.

Ryan Franklin, Spiro (11) vs. Drew Morgan, Greenwood (22)

Future MLB All-Star Franklin won a state title in high school and an Olympic gold medal, while future NFL player Morgan also won state while in high school.

Region IV

Wendy Scholtens Wood, Southside (4) vs. Steve Davis, Sallisaw (36)

Wood was a legendary high school basketball player who later became an All-American at Vanderbilt. Davis helped quarterback the Oklahoma Sooners to national titles in 1974 and again in 1975.

Jersey Wolfenbarger, Northside (52) vs. Isaiah Joe, Northside (20)

Two of the best Northside basketball players in recent times square off. Both were also statewide Gatorade Arkansas Players of the Year.

Rod Shoate, Spiro (5) vs. Penni Peppas Burns, Ozark (28)

Shoate became an All-American linebacker at Oklahoma and played several seasons in the NFL, while Burns was a standout basketball player for the Lady Hillbillies as well as at University of the Ozarks.

Steve Cox, Charleston (12) vs. Connor Noland, Greenwood (21)

Cox went on to kick collegiately at both Tulsa and Arkansas and had a lengthy NFL career as both a kicker and punter. Noland wrapped up a sterling high school career with state titles in both football and baseball.