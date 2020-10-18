The Greenwood Bulldogs keep on keeping on.

Behind a strong performance from quarterback L.D. Richmond, the Bulldogs stayed undefeated with a 48-10 win against Russellville Friday at Smith-Robinson Stadium.

Richmond accounted for seven total touchdowns in the win by the Bulldogs (7-0, 3-0 6A-West).

He completed 15 of 19 passes for 275 yards and five TDs while running it in for two more TDs.

Richmond threw for three touchdowns in the first quarter for a 21-10 Bulldog lead. Greenwood later built a 41-10 lead at halftime.

Cedarville 48, West Fork 41

The Pirates were able to hold off West Fork for a 3A-1 win Friday night in Cedarville.

Tailback Darryl Kattich had 158 yards and scored four touchdowns in the win for Cedarville (6-1, 1-1 3A-1). He had 133 yards and three TDs in the opening half, a span which saw the Pirates score on five of their first six offensive series.

Cedarville put the finishing touches on that first-half outburst when quarterback Cody Dickens connected with Bruce Turney on an 80-yard TD pass with 31 seconds left until halftime.

Hayden Partain added a rushing TD as well for Cedarville.

Paris 42, Atkins 6

The Eagles kept up their perfect season as they reached the end zone six times in the first half.

Paris moved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in 3A-4.

Quarterback Chase Watts tossed TD strikes to Blake Martinez and Cooper Haley in the first quarter. Duke Walker added a 38-yard rushing TD before the quarter came to a close.

In the second quarter, Watts had a rushing TD along with a 75-yard TD pass to Haley. Ely Fore capped the scoring before the half with a 20-yard TD run.

Conway 48, Northside 12

The Grizzlies fell behind 31-0 in the third quarter of Friday's 7A-Central game at Conway.

Northside (4-2, 1-2) was finally able to get on the scoreboard when Ty Massey scored from a yard out. Massey set up his TD run with a 68-yard dash deep into Conway territory.

The Grizzlies return home next Friday to take on North Little Rock.

Roland 21, Keys 14

Quarterback Paxton Pitts threw three TD passes, incluidng the game-winner to Colyn Tuck with 2:21 left, to lift the Rangers to the home win Thursday.

With the score tied at 14-all, a bad snap on a Keys punt attempt gave the Rangers (4-3, 2-2 2A-5) outstanding field position. Ashton Peters ripped off a 17-yard run inside the 10; then from the 5, Pitts connected with Tuck.

Pitts threw for 110 yards. He also had a 13-yard TD pass to Peters in the first quarter and a 12-yard TD pass to Jackson Kemp in the second quarter.