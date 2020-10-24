The Greenwood Lady Bulldogs finished off 5A-West conference play unbeaten as they won the conference title with a sweep at Greenbrier Thursday.

Greenwood prevailed, 25-23, 25-16, 25-12.

The Lady Bulldogs (17-1, 14-0) will also be the No. 1 seed from 5A-West at the 5A state tournament, which begins Tuesday in Greenwood. Greenwood will play a first-round match at 9 a.m.

In Thursday’s win, Hannah Watkins had 11 kills and six blocks, while Larkin Luke added nine kills and four blocks.

Jocelyn Sewell added 13 digs and served three aces, with Maddi Pugh adding 12 digs. Anna Johnson recorded 31 assists as well for the Lady Bulldogs.

Fayetteville 3, Southside 0

The Lady Mavericks were defeated for the 6A-West conference championship Thursday in Fayetteville.

Southside fell to Fayetteville, 25-14, 25-18, 25-19.

Avery Fitzgerald finished with 15 kills, and Hannah Hogue had 32 assists. Toree Tiffee had seven kills along with 10 digs, and Tinsley Freeman added 13 digs for the Lady Mavs.

Southside (14-3) will be the No. 2 seed from the West at next week’s 6A state tournament in Fayetteville. The Lady Mavs will play a quarterfinal match at noon Wednesday.

NLR 3, Northside 0

The Lady Bears were swept in Thursday’s 6A-Central third-place match at North Little Rock.

NLR got the sweep, winning 25-18, 25-18, 25-20.

Northside (11-10) will be the No. 4 seed from the Central at next week’s 6A state tournament in Fayetteville. The Lady Bears will play an opening-round match at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Charleston 3, Waldron 1

The Lady Tigers picked up the win in Thursday’s 3A-West third-place match.

Charleston won, 25-7, 25-15, 19-25, 25-18.

With the win, the Lady Tigers (12-7) got the No. 3 seed from the West at next week’s 3A state tournament at Little Rock Episcopal. They will play a first-round match at noon Tuesday.