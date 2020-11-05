They began the season with back-to-back losses.

They had to deal with numerous issues, from injuries to COVID-19. They also had to play all season with the proverbial bulls-eye on their back as the defending 4A state champions.

But the Poteau Pirates have persevered, and this week, they can enter the postseason on a long winning streak and become outright District 4A-4 champs.

Poteau reeled off its seventh straight win last Friday, as the Pirates downed Fort Gibson, 28-6, at Costner Stadium.

In that win, the Pirates had 312 yards of total offense, all coming on the ground. Jagger Dill rushed for 122 yards on eight carries, while quarterback Colton Williamson had 58 yards on nine rushes with a TD.

Todd Mattox had two rushing TDs as well for Poteau.

During the Pirates' current seven-game winning streak, they have averaged 312.9 yards rushing. That includes a high of 409 achieved against Stilwell.

Fort Gibson ran more plays than Poteau, 63-58, but the Pirates' defense held the Tigers to 200 yards and 11 first downs. Fort Gibson was able to avoid being shutout with a touchdown on the game's final play.

Poteau linebacker Dean Odom registered 23 total tackles, 16 of those solo stops, along with two tackles for loss. Fellow linebacker Jake Patterson added two tackles for loss and a sack.

The Pirates (7-2, 6-0) can claim the outright 4A-4 title this Friday with a win at Broken Bow.

Both Broken Bow and Hilldale are tied for second place, a game back of Poteau at 5-1. Hilldale will play Fort Gibson on Friday.

If Poteau does win Friday, the Pirates will achieve another first, being the first squad in program history to win three straight district championships.

Sallisaw

The Black Diamonds fell short last week at Broken Bow, 14-12, when the Savages knocked down a desperation pass in the end zone on the final play.

Sallisaw (3-4, 3-3 4A-4) can still finish in the upper half of the district standings. The Diamonds return home this week to take on Stilwell, and a win along with a Fort Gibson loss to Hilldale would give Sallisaw fourth place.

Even if Fort Gibson wins, Sallisaw can still get the No. 4 playoff seed with a win by virtue of its head-to-head win against the Tigers.

Stigler

One of the state's biggest games takes place Friday in Stigler, which will be a match-up between undefeated squads.

The 9-0 Panthers will face 8-0 Lincoln Christian in a game that will also decide the 3A-3 championship. Lincoln Christian is also ranked No. 1 in 3A in this week's Associated Press poll, with Stigler coming in at No. 4.

On the season, Lincoln Christian is averaging 51.9 points per game, with the Panthers averaging 44.2. Lincoln is also averaging at least 200 yards both rushing and passing, while the Panthers have averaged 251.7 yards on the ground and 188.4 yards through the air.

Stigler set up the big showdown with a 35-0 win last week at Westville. Quarterback Darren Manes rushed for two TDs, while fellow quarterback Zane Oldham passed for 72 yards and a TD, which went to Grayson Gilmore.

Roland

The Rangers had a scheduled game last week against Cascia Hall canceled.

This Friday, they return to action at home against Panama. With a win, Roland (5-3, 3-2 2A-5) would finish in the upper half of the district standings.

Spiro

For the second straight week, Spiro won't be in action.

The Bulldogs' scheduled game Friday against Pocola was canceled due to issues related to COVID-19. Last week, Spiro's big showdown at Vian was canceled for the same reason.

Spiro stands at 6-1 overall and 4-1 in 2A-5. Currently, the Bulldogs share second place with Vian, which wraps up the regular season on Thursday with a game at Heavener.

Arkoma

The Mustangs had a rescheduled game on Monday as they rolled past Cave Springs, 60-0. Arkoma had 22 points in the first quarter and 38 more in the second quarter as the game was stopped at halftime.

Quarterback Easton Smith completed 5-of-6 passes for 107 yards and a TD.

The Mustangs also tallied 297 yards rushing, led by 102 yards from Alex McLemore, who had a TD. Grant Williams had three rushing TDs as well, while freshman Demetrio Boyd had 80 yards both rushing and receiving, as well as a TD in each category.

On defense, Brett Chambers had 10 tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception which he returned 42 yards for a TD.

Arkoma (5-2, 1-1 B-6) will wrap up the regular season at home Friday against Keota.

Central

Behind a big night rushing from David Briggs, the Tigers downed Canadian, 47-6, in a game played on Monday night.

Briggs scored five touchdowns as he rushed for 196 yards on 16 carries. Toby Barrett added 79 yards on nine carries and a TD as well for the Tigers.

Central improved to 4-5 overall and 3-3 in A-8 with the win. The Tigers could finish as high as third place in the district with a win Friday at Hulbert.