Most years, the Greenwood Bulldogs would be getting ready to kick back, watch a movie and eat some popcorn as they enjoyed a bye in the first round of the playoffs after winning a conference championship.

Not this year.

Instead, Greenwood will host West Memphis to open the Class 6A playoffs tonight after all teams across the state were extended an invitation to participate in the post-season due to the Covid cancellations throughout the year.

That's fine with the Bulldogs, who have been a season-long roll.

"We want to play," Greenwood head coach Chris Young. "Especially this year, we want to play games. We think it’s important for our kids on Friday night to have that football game. We’re definitely excited that we’re playing a game."

Here are five keys to tonight’s playoff game at Greenwood’s Smith-Robinson Stadium:

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Greenwood has practiced on the Friday after Thanksgiving 14 of the past 16 seasons, so to keep that streak going the Bulldogs must open the playoffs with a win on tonight.

The Bulldogs are also riding a 37-game home winning streak at the friendly confines of Smith-Robinson Stadium, spanning the past six seasons.

West Memphis has won its first playoff game in each of the past four seasons but has never won a state championship.

GETTING HERE

Greenwood won the 6A-West championship with a hard-fought, 38-28, win at Lake Hamilton last week for its 11th outright conference title in the past 13 years.

The Bulldogs finished the regular season 10-0, including nonconference wins over Southside, Springdale Har-Ber and Bentonville West of the 7A-West along with Choctaw, Oklahoma.

West Memphis is in its first season under new head coach Robert Hooks, who guided Osceola to the Class 3A championship game the past two seasons.

The Blue Devils defeated Little Rock Southwest in the season opener and Marion in the 6A-East opener for their only victories of the season.

"They’ve played some good football teams," Young said. "They played North Little Rock and Jonesboro and Sylvan Hills. They’ve played good football teams."

West Memphis is the eighth seed out of the 6A-East.

KEY TO VICTORY

For West Memphis, it’s stopping the running game of the Bulldogs.

Greenwood running back Hunter Wilkinson is healthy and powers a stout running game that complements the Bulldogs’ usual passing attack.

Last week in Greenwood’s 38-28 win against Lake Hamilton, Wilkinson had a season-high 203 yards rushing on 20 carries with two scores. In the second half, Wilkinson had 13 totes for 153 yards and both of his touchdowns.

For Greenwood, it’s handling perhaps the best collection of athletes the Bulldogs have seen so far.

"West Memphis is going to bring a good group of athletes down here," Young said. "They’ve struggled some, but they have athletes. They’ve got guys that if they get loose, we can’t catch them."

KEY MATCHUP

Greenwood’s talented receiving corps versus the athletic defensive backs of West Memphis.

"They have a safety with some offers," Young said. "He’s as good a looking football player as you’ll find in Arkansas. Defensively, they’ll play man to man. They’ve got those athletes that can man us up. They’ve played some 3-3 zone."

Greenwood’s wide-open passing attack, though, is unlike anything that West Memphis has seen in the 6A-East.

"There are some unknowns because they haven’t played any Spread teams over there with the exception of Jonesboro," Young said. "We’ve got to guess a little bit on how they’re going to play it."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Greenwood linebacker Jordan Hanna has had the luxury of being perhaps the best athlete in the field most times the Bulldogs have taken the field this year.

Friday, Hanna will be going against a lot of good athletes.

West Memphis Bryson Jenkins has had a solid season for the Blue Devils at quarterback.

TODAY’S TICKET

West Memphis at Greenwood

Time: 7 p.m.

Records: West Memphis 2-8, 1-6 6A-East; Greenwood 10-0, 6-0 7A-West

Rankings: Greenwood is No. 1 in Class 6A and No. 4 overall in the Arkansas Sports Media Poll

Last week: West Memphis lost to El Dorado, 41-6; Greenwood defeated Lake Hamilton, 38-28.

Last meeting: Greenwood won, 45-14, in 2017