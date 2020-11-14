FAYETTEVILLE — Two of the SEC’s hottest quarterbacks sizzle tonight in the same place they quarterbacked the same team.

At the Florida Gators’ "Swamp," former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks quarterbacks the revived Razorbacks against the Gators’ Kyle Trask, Franks’ former backup become Heisman Trophy candidate.

Franks, 6-6, 238, has become a huge Arkansas story. He’s the 2020 graduate transfer quarterbacking first-year Coach Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks to a 3-3 SEC start that for an egregious officiating error in the 30-28 loss at Auburn would be 4-2.

Quite the contrast to the Hogs wallowed 1-7, 0-8, 0-8 in the SEC the previous three years.

Trask sets SEC records while quarterbacking the 4-1 nationally No. 6 Gators going into tonight’s 6 p.m. televised by ESPN.

Both arrived in Gainesville as redshirting freshmen in 2016.

Trask was injured all of 2017. Franks, with a Hail Mary pass victory over Tennessee, started the most games in a 4-7 season of quarterback roulette.

Coach Jim McElwain was fired, and former Arkansas assistant Randy Shannon finished 2017 as interim head coach.

Franks started every 2018 game starring for then new Florida Coach Dan Mullen. Florida went 10-3 and thumped Michigan in the Peach Bowl

Trask played well off the bench once when Franks struggled. Then Trask broke his foot missing 2018’s remainder.

In 2019 Franks started the first three games. He and the Gators struggled trailing Kentucky Game Three when Franks broke his ankle. It ended Franks’ season.

Trask overcame Kentucky and so fueled the 11-3 Gators that Franks knew he needed somewhere anew to be a starting 2020 senior.

Tonight after four years of competing and commiserating, the friends rival on game night.

"Yeah, we did get along pretty well," Franks said. "He drove me to get better. I hopefully drove him to get better, and he's playing really well as well as their team. We have a really good relationship but at the end of the day one person is going to win and one is going to lose."

That there seems even a remote possibility acknowledged that 17-point underdog Arkansas could win speaks glowingly of Franks.

Count Mullen among the chorus.

"I knew he would be successful wherever they went," Mullen said.

Franks and Mullen parted more than amicably. Each did so much for the other. Mullen knew the disservice relegating Franks second team if the senior wished finishing starting elsewhere.

"A lot of our discussion was make sure you find the best situation for you," Mullen said. "I’m really happy for him and it doesn't surprise me."

Franks’ talent and leadership and winning experience would enhance any team, Mullen said.

Same for Pittman, Mullen said of the nationally respected offensive line coach including 2013-2015 at Arkansas, now head coaching after 2016-2019 coaching the O-line for Kirby Smart’s four consecutive SEC East Georgia champions including a national runner-up.

"They have a new coach and a new quarterback into a program that hasn’t won," Mullen said. "But both those two came from winning programs. Just follow what we are doing. We know how to win. Obviously they (the Razorbacks) have talent both sides of the ball. What changed is the mindset. I know Feleipe was probably a major part."

Franks was and is, Pittman says.

"We count on Feleipe," Pittman said. "He’s our guy. He's our leader. He's our bell-cow or however you want to say it."

Intangible leader bringing tangible results.

Franks has completed 123 of 184 for 1,428 yards with 14 touchdowns vs. three interceptions. Since the 37-10 season-opening loss to Georgia and with two interceptions, Franks TD/interception ratio is 13-1, 6-0 the last two games, plus big plays running including a 28-yarder.

"I’d be lying if I said I haven’t paid attention to it," Franks said of recent stats. "But it’s not something that’s my main focus. My main focus is just spreading the ball around to the guys, and they make plays for me. I’d be selfish if I took any credit for that."

Trask truly astounds. His completion ratio, 125 for 182, nearly mirrors Franks, but wow the 1,815 yards passing in one less game and the 22 TDs vs. three interceptions….

"Kyle Trask plays lights out," Pittman said. "Lot of confidence and a lot of help. The guy can throw any ball, but he has some outstanding skill players. He’s getting good protection and the guys are getting open and he’s getting rid of the ball because he knows where he wants to go."

Mullen in short described Trask’s long success.

"He’s not going to force the ball," Mullen said. "If they’re going bracket and take away and double people, he’s going to go to who you’re not doubling or covering."

Mullen chose the right one for Florida.

Turns out he helped choose the right one for Arkansas, too.