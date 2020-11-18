When generally speaking about the Northside Lady Bears basketball team, contending for a championship is usually at the center of conversation.

That will indeed be the case again this season, especially with the Lady Bears returning two recent Division I signees with prior championship experience.

Last week, 6-foot-5 senior point guard Jersey Wolfenbarger signed with Arkansas while 6-2 senior forward Tracey Bershers signed with Oklahoma State. Both are incoming four-year starters who were part of Northside's 2019 6A title team as sophomores.

"We expect to contend for championships," Lady Bear coach Rickey Smith said. "We return the first and only four-year players in school history."

But whether Northside can make it to Hot Springs for a championship game remains a mystery, and not just the competition on the court. The uncertainty remains whether a full season will get to be played due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our motto this year is to expect the unexpected," Smith said. "At any time anything can happen.

"So we are trying to stay in the moment and just enjoy the opportunities we currently have."

Along with Wolfenbarger and Bershers, the Lady Bears bring back 5-10 junior forward Haitiana "Yonni" Releford. Smith noted Releford lost 20 pounds in the off-season and is drawing heavy interest herself from various colleges.

"We return some very experienced players and very talented players," Smith said. "But we have very little depth, and the depth we do have is very inexperienced."

Other players Smith is counting on to pick up the slack are guards Jalyn Ford, a 5-6 senior, and Ashya Harris, a 5-7 junior. Khassidy Warr, a 5-9 junior forward, is expected to provide depth in the frontcourt.

"Our team has been working very hard on the floor," Smith said. "I really do like the makeup of the team. This team really embraces our coaching staff's mentality."

The Lady Bears opened their season Tuesday night with a road game at Jacksonville. They will go to Charleston on Thursday before returning home next Tuesday to face Melbourne.

Grizzlies

There may not be a transcendent talent on this season's Northside Grizzly basketball roster like a Tevin Brewer, an Isaiah Joe or a Jaylin Williams.

It will also be a Grizzly team short on experience.

But coach Eric Burnett is optimistic the team can coalesce come March.

It isn't Burnett's first rodeo. Three seasons ago, he lost four starters off his 7A state title squad save for Joe, and the Grizzlies made it back to the championship game.

So can the Grizzlies quickly reload again?

"The keys to this year is how well we come together as a team, believing in one another on and off the floor," Burnett said.

"We do not have many varsity players with experience. ... We just have to play games for these players to get some experience together."

One of the few returning players Burnett has at his disposal is senior Jacob Joe, a 6-1 guard. Burnett likes what he has seen from Joe thus far.

"I look for Jacob to be a great leader for us this year," Burnett said.

In fact, Joe is one of several guards that give the Grizzlies an advantage at that position.

"We have some guards that can shoot the ball well," Burnett said.

That also includes 6-0 junior Sundquist Church, 6-1 junior Ian Hardwick, 5-10 senior Avonte Tucker, 5-9 senior Keate Rose and a pair of six-footers in senior Connor Coats and junior Sam Roper.

On the frontcourt, the Grizzlies are relying on 6-7 senior Jordon Wright and 6-4 junior Walker Catsavis, along with a pair of newcomers in 6-9 senior Tamaury Releford and 6-4 sophomore Denarion Whitmore.

The Grizzlies opened their season last week with a home win against Subiaco Academy. They played at home again Tuesday night, facing Little Rock Hall.

"We have some really good games to get us ready for conference play," Burnett said.

Mavericks

Southside's boys also won't be quite as experienced as the Mavericks were last season. But second-year coach Stewart Adams believes the team can be a more balanced unit.

"We feel we are a more balanced team this season; our overall shooting ability is more spread out," Adams said. "We will miss the consistent scoring of Mykale Franks from last season, but we feel like we can have multiple guys who can hurt you this year.

"Our bench is deeper this season, and we have a great mix of senior leadership and young energy contributing this year."

The Mavs' lone returning starter is Josh Merrell, a 6-5 senior post who averaged five points and five rebounds a game as a junior.

"Josh is a smart player who knows our system well, and offers some defensive and offensive stability," Adams said.

Some reserves last season who are expected to get increased playing time include six-footers Caiden LaRoche and Ethan Vaughn, along with 6-4 Tristan Lane.

Newcomers to watch include 6-4 Ki Kolls and 6-foot Xander Naegle, both juniors.

Yazed Taforo, a 6-foot sophomore guard, and Levi Steele, a 6-4 sophomore forward, may also see some minutes.

"We have a great group of kids to work with this year," Adams said. "This is a close knit group that expects to work hard each day.

"We feel pretty good about playing 10 or more guys a night, and we could get scoring from anybody each night. We have a group that is experienced in our system both offensively and defensively, so we feel like we will be more efficient on both ends of the floor."

Southside played at Siloam Springs on Tuesday night. This Thursday, the Mavs travel to West Fork.

Lady Mavericks

Last week, the Southside girls basketball team got to experience something they hadn't felt the previous two seasons, a post-game winning locker room.

Though it was a benefit game, a win against Talihina (Okla.), the Lady Mavs were definitely not giving it back. Now they want to win some more ballgames.

"We are very young and inexperienced; there are no players on this team that have more than one season of varsity experience," second-year coach Robert Brunk said. "Even with that, these girls compete everyday in practice.

"We start the season with some really tough opponents, but everything is different with this team compared to last season. The energy level that these girls bring to practice each day has been something that has been nice to be a part of this preseason."

Among the key players for the Lady Mavs are Ashlyn Roffine, a 5-8 senior, along with 5-1 junior Essynce Norwood, 5-8 junior Jaida Ndungu and 5-10 junior Addi Branham.

Brunk also has a promising crop of newcomers, including 5-4 junior Keyairra Johnson, 5-6 sophomore Iana Perry, 5-7 sophomore Tinsley Freeman and Sierra Smith, a 5-7 freshman.

"As a team, we have thus far been able to handle things well," Brunk said. "As soon as we were able to start practicing this summer, the girls started showing up and working to improve their game."

The Lady Mavs will play at West Fork on Thursday and go to Van Buren next Tuesday.