There’s a different feel in the air in this post-season.

"Especially here at Booneville," Booneville head coach Doc Crowley said. "Booneville’s a special place. When playoff time gets here, it’s a different feeling, that’s for sure. It’s a great time to be at home."

Booneville won the 3A-4 championship and earned a first-round bye in the Class 3A playoffs along with some time off.

"We watched some games on-line and some kids went and watched games at difference places," Crowley said. "We took the night off and got ready for a playoff run."

There are differing opinions on first-round byes, some coaches like the bye and some coaches don’t.

"Traditionally, I’m not a fan of it, but we were a little banged up so it came at a good time," Crowley said. "We were able to take a couple of days lightly and get some guys healthy."

Booneville welcomes Hackett and head coach Michael Meador to town for the second-round game Friday.

"Coach Meador, an old Charleston boy, is doing a good job," Crowley said. "We expect them to come out and get after us. We’re not going to take them lightly."

Junior Randon Ray rushed for 1,346 yards and 18 touchdowns in the regular season on 168 carries. He also passed for 72 yards and four scores.

HACKETT

The Hornets won their first road playoff game in 10 years and first in Class 3A on Friday with a 38-20 win at Mountain View.

Senior running back Weston Winters ran for 174 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries.

Junior quarterback Ethan Slavens threw for 111 yards and a touchdown to Peyton Hester, who has 10 touchdown catches for the season.

Slavens has now completed 118-of-226 passes for 1,825 yards and 23 touchdowns after taking over for injured Avery Hester.

It was Hackett’s first road playoff victory since beating Hazen, 40-28, in 2010.

As a reward for their first-round win, Hackett travels to Booneville in the second round on Friday.

CEDARVILLE

The Pirates earned a first-round bye and hits the road in the second round on tonight to Melbourne.

"It was a really good thing to have that week off," Cedarville head coach Max Washausen said. "We worked on fundamentals and tendencies of Melbourne, but we really didn’t hit each other last week."

The Pirates enjoyed having a Friday night off.

"We hung out with our families, but I was checking scores on Fearless the whole time," Washausen said.

Melbourne (6-2, 3-2 3A-2) is the third seed out of the 3A-2 behind Harding Academy, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, and Newport, which is ranked No. 3 in Class 3A.

"Those two teams right there are two very tough teams," Washausen said. "It’s a tough draw. They’re a good team. Looking at some things, they’re very similar to us. They run a lot of formations. They play-action pass a little bit."

Cedarville fell to the fourth seed in the 3A-1 after losing to Lincoln, 48-30, in the regular-season finale.

The Pirates used the bye week to hit the refresh button.

It gave multi-purpose Hayden Partain and two-way lineman Taylor Humble time to heal up as well as giving running back Darryl Kattich, the state’s leading rusher in the regular season, a week off from the constant beating he took.

"He’s taken a lot of hits," Washausen said. "He’s looking fresh again."

ALMA

Despite a lot more losses than wins, the Airedales were playing their best football as the season ended on Friday.

"Absolutely," Alma head coach Rusty Bush said. "Any time that you’re 2-8, as a coach, you’re ready to be done and start on the following year but just the way we finished up and were playing so good with the increase in confidence and knowledge, we wanted to keep playing."

Alma wrapped up the regular season with an 8-3 win over Farmington and then fell on the road in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs at Texarkana, 28-24.

"We were playing well at the end of the year," Bush said. "We felt like we could stay on the field with anybody. I wish we could’ve started over."

Alma and Texarkana were tied at 14-14 before the Airedales gave up a touchdown with 1:25 left before halftime and yielded a 52-yard touchdown run right after going three-and-out to open the third quarter.

Alma rolled up 328 yards of offense and 18 first downs with Hunter McAlister throwing a 37-yard touchdown pass to Connor Stacy. They also both had touchdown runs.

In the regular-season finale, Alma’s defense yielded just a second-quarter field goal to Farmington.

The week before, Alma and Greenbrier were tied at 28-all at the half before Greenbrier pulled away to win, 49-35, with Alma churning out 342 yards and 25 first downs.

"We’ll try to build off those last three-and-a-half weeks," Bush said. "We were playing really good football."

The Airedales had to cancel a game against Morrilton due to Covid but picked up steam in the last half of the season.

"We were playing with a lot of confidence," Bush said. "That goes hand in hand with that, when we finally got through the Morrilton week and started to get our guys back. It took us another three or four days to get our full roster back. That was the first time since week one when we were at a full roster. When a football player turns around to his left and turns around to his right, and all of his teammates are there it makes a difference."

EXTRA POINTS

Ozark hosts Ashdown in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs tonight. … Charleston hosts Mayflower for the second round of the Class 3A playoffs. … Paris hosts a playoff game for the first time since 2016 when the Eagles roll out the welcome mat for Salem tonight in the Class 3A playoffs. … Waldron forfeited its scheduled playoff game at Nashville on Friday due to Covid concerns. … Johnson County Westside also forfeited its scheduled playoff game last week at East Poinsett County.