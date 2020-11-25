New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano has been suspended for the entire 2021 season after testing positive for the performance enhancing drug Stanozolol.

Cano's 162-game suspension comes as a result of his second PED violation. He previously tested positive in May of 2018.

"We were extremely disappointed to be informed about Robinson’s suspension," Mets president Sandy Alderson said in a statement. "The violation is very unfortunate for him, the organization, our fans, and the sport. The Mets fully support MLB’s efforts toward eliminating performance enhancing substances from the game."

The Mets acquired the eight-time All-Star in a trade with the Seattle Mariners two years ago. In 156 games with the club, he's posted a .275 batting average with 23 home runs and 69 RBI. He hit .316 with an .896 OPS in the shortened 2020 campaign.

Cano, 38, is under contract through the 2023 season and will have to forfeit his entire $24 million salary for this season.

Cano’s positive test for stanozolol continues a curious trend in recent years of players caught using a performance-enhancing drug largely viewed as anachronistic, due to its ease of detection in drug screens.

Stanozolol was the substance used by both Olympic sprinter Ben Johnson in 1988, when his gold medal was stripped for a positive test, and 500-homer man Rafael Palmeiro, the first Hall of Fame-caliber player caught using PEDs in MLB’s first full season of testing with penalties in 2005.

In 2015, Mets pitcher Jenrry Mejia, Twins pitcher Ervin Santana and Mariners reliever David Rollins all tested positive for stanozolol. Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco missed the first 80 games of the 2018 season after testing positive for stanozolol, while infielder Tim Beckham tested positive for it in August 2019. It is unpopular among PED users because it stays in the body’s system for an extended period.