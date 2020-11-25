The Paris Eagles will celebrate their phenomenal season with another home playoff game.

Paris slipped past Salem last week and now hosts Greenland in the third round of the Class 3A playoffs.

"That’s big for our kids and our program and our community," Paris head coach Tyler Clark said. "That’s good all the way around. A lot of teams make the playoffs but to host two games is pretty special. It’s good for our town."

Paris (10-1) slipped past Salem, 40-32, last week after falling behind early.

"Our kids came out a little flat, and Salem got a couple of on-side kicks and had a 13-0 lead," Clark said. "We got a 14-13 lead, and then it was a we’d score, they’d score deal."

Duke Walker preserved the win with a late interception, allowing Paris to run the final time off the clock.

Salem (4-6) covered two on-side kicks to open the game to take its 13-0 lead.

Chase Watts led the Eagles back, completing 7-of-12 passes for 186 yards and a 70-yard touchdown toss to Walker and rushed 27 times for 219 yards and a pair of 2-yard touchdown runs.

Cornerback Tyler Gierke also had two interceptions for Paris and was the team’s player of the game with his defense on Salem receiver Tyler Siddons, a 6-5, 248-pound college prospect.

Blake Martines returned an interception for a touchdown for Paris’ 11th score for defensive coordinator Clint Baxter's defense.

"Everybody on our coaching staff and our kids have done an outstanding job on our defense," Clark said. "Our defense forced four turnovers, which is good, but we had a turnover on offense and then they had three on-side kicks so it kind of evened out."

The win was the first in the post-season for Paris since 2016, but the task is much tougher with Greenland coming to town.

"They were excited and they deserved to win with everything they’ve done this year," Clark said. "They also have to understand that if we show up this Friday like we did last Friday, we’ll probably get mercy-ruled. Our kids are pretty smart and they understand we have to do better."

Greenland (9-2) and Paris were in the same conference last season, and the Pirates rolled to a 42-7 mercy-rule victory at Greenland.

Greenland running back Jett Dennis ran for 187 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 49-7 win over Perryville, and now has 2,082 yards and 22 touchdowns this season.

"He got after us last year when we were in the conference with them," Clark said. "The quarterback is good, too."

Greenland quarterback Gabe Wilson is also an offensive threat with 14 touchdown passes.

CHARLESTON

The Tigers rolled in the first round and also return home in the Class 3A playoffs.

Charleston scored touchdowns on all five first-half possessions and coasted to a 38-8 win over Mayflower.

"That was the plan," Charleston head coach Ricky May said. "We had hoped we would start fast. We were hoping the week off didn’t hinder us from doing that. We had started the two prior games fast and then had to take that week off."

Brecken Ketter ran for two scores, quarterback Brandon Scott threw a touchdown pass to Dalton Curtis and ran for two scores.

The Tigers (9-2) host Glen Rose (9-2), which beat West Fork on Friday.

"We’re glad it’s here," May said. "That’s a neat thing for us. We’re glad it’s home and we don’t have to travel especially on Thanksgiving weekend."

Glen Rose has only lost to Malvern, which is still playing in the Class 4A playoffs, and Prescott, which is undefeated in Class 3A.

"They’re really good," May said. "We’ve got our hands full. We’ve got to play well and tackle well. They’ve got several weapons."

BOONEVILLE

The Bearcats return home as well in the Class 3A playoffs after opening with a 41-12 win over Hackett.

Booneville (9-2) scored three times in the first quarter and led, 21-0.

Randon Ray scored on a 28-yard run just 57 seconds into the game, and Ethan Wooldridge added scoring runs of 16 yards and 1 yard in the first quarter.

Booneville had 15 plays for 192 yards in the first quarter.

Booneville hosts Osceola (5-4), which beat Pine Bluff Dollarway in the first round.

Booneville is 43-13 at home in the modern era of the playoffs, which began in 1968.

OZARK

The Hillbillies (8-3) made three touchdown runs by senior quarterback Harper Faulkenberry hold up in a 20-7 win over Ashdown on Friday.

Faulkenberry ran for 203 yards and scores of 1, 3 and 22 yards.

Ozark limited Ashdown to just 112 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Ryker Martin and James Ellison blocked punts for Ozark.

Ozark hosts its third-round game in the Class 4A playoffs with Pocahontas coming to town.

Pocahontas (9-2) beat Lamar on Friday to advance.

EXTRA POINTS

Cedarville lost to Melbourne, 38-8, on Friday but Cedarville running back Darryl Kattich finished with 216 carries for 2,007 yards and 25 touchdowns on the season. … Greenwood running back Hunter Wilkinson scored four touchdowns on Friday night in a 49-13 win over Mountain Home and now has 66 offensive touchdowns in his career, tying Drew Morgan for the most in school history. … Hackett quarterback Ethan Slavens finished the season with 1,952 yards and 23 touchdowns passing.