On the vast desk in the office of UAFS athletic director Curtis Janz, there are several items.

Papers, souvenir keepsakes and various other furnishings are prevalent.

But there's another item on the desk that, before this year, may have seemed out of place. It's a necessary item these days, though, for Janz.

A tape measure.

It's part of the new norm for Janz and the athletic teams at UAFS, mainly the ones who call the Stubblefield Center home, the men's and women's basketball teams along with the volleyball squad.

Janz uses the tape measure to make sure people will be properly socially distanced the standard six feet apart once the Stubblefield Center tenants are finally able to begin playing.

For volleyball, which normally would be in the midst of a postseason run, the Lady Lions won't start until Jan. 26.

As for the basketball teams, their respective schedules are still up in the air, as the Lone Star Conference is still finalizing those. But the buzz is that both the Lions and Lady Lions may open up sometime next month.

"I think we'll miss some games, but I think we'll have an opportunity to play a significant schedule this year," Janz said. "I will be surprised if we play every single game because maybe not us but maybe an opponent (might have issues with the coronavirus pandemic)."

Meanwhile, those teams are still playing the waiting game. Waiting on a season to finally take shape.

"It's been quite the adjustment, I can say that," Lady Lion basketball coach Tari Cummings said. "Everybody's been going through it, but it's a weird time. It's definitely a weird time.

"We did suffer a few times with the quarantine; we got hit with that so we're a little behind. It's a lot of trying to manage this the best way and now, we're supposedly (a few) weeks away and we don't have a schedule. It's just a weird time but trying to prepare them to be ready as best as we can; that's the only thing we can do, and trying to stay positive in this."

The pandemic has also hit home for the men's basketball team.

"We had a couple of guys that tested positive early on and at this point, our guys have been healthy," Lions coach Jim Boone said. "We've tested them on a regular basis and on a weekly basis following COVID protocol and our guys have done a really good job with it.

"I could not be happier with where we are in practice and how we have competed against one another, but it is also obvious that they're ready to play somebody else. They would like to play somebody else, and I get that. ... You want to go compete because that's what we are, we're competitors."

Even with the starting date in limbo, Boone did find some positives with the unexpected shutdown.

"I felt like our relationships with our players became a lot better because we were spending more individual time together as a group and we were talking more than just basketball," he said. "We talked about the issues with social injustice, we talked about the pandemic, we talked about our own goals and aspirations both on and off the court, we talked a lot about academics."

Not to mention a slew of newcomers still learning to mesh with the returning Lion players.

"We have a very young team; we brought in five freshmen this past year, which we're very excited about," Boone said. "We have two seniors in Matthew Wilson and C.J. Rollins, and they've done a really good job of helping to mentor our young guys along and help them.

"Again, it's just been really good to be on the court and to be able to spend time together on the court."

On the other side of the coin, however, the players are just eager to play another team.

"It's definitely not been the senior season I envisioned, but it's been hard," Wilson, a senior guard, said. "I've been getting memories that have come up on social media and stuff on games from the past couple of years.

"It's been difficult just to consistently stay in the gym over the summer period and do the normal things you do."

Other players had to get creative during the longer-than-usual off-season.

Lady Lion senior guard Dachelle Terry, a Springdale native, started working out at a local park before it eventually closed.

Then her mother bought her daughter a basketball goal to use in their driveway.

"I had to get creative because everything was closed; gyms, even to lift weights and stuff, you had to make your own weights," Terry said.

"It's a change; last year at this time, we would be playing and we would be in the groove of things, and now we're practicing and we haven't played a single game. But I just think that we take that as more time to perfect our craft."

The Lady Lion volleyball team, meanwhile, has had ample time to perfect their craft with the season being delayed.

That doesn't mean that coach Jane Sargent has been immune from the similar challenges that her basketball coaching counterparts are dealing with these days.

"It's just super-challenging I think as a coach, keeping them bought in," Sargent said. "There's been some pluses, too, because we have a really young team; we have seven freshmen and we have 10 total new players. So this has been beneficial to us in the sense that we've brought them in, they're buying in to our system.

"And then we've done that, but then we had a kid test positive for COVID and now we're off for 14 days. So just when things were coming together, then we kind of had this stumbling stone and we had to go back."

Sargent added she was surprised her team didn't get to play this fall.

"I'm a positive thinker, so I'm always going to think things are going back to normal and we would have a season," she said.

"But we just rolled with the flow and we're looking at the positive things where we've got this young team that we can maybe nurture a little bit and then play in January."

Once that happens for the Lady Lion volleyball squad, at a similar juncture the basketball teams are hoping to be able to get into the swing of things of a season.

But Boone, for one, is going to savor every moment once the games get under way.

"When something's taken away from you for a period of time that possibly you've taken for granted, and I'll probably be the first to tell you I took some of those things for granted, and then to end up being back in the gym, then there's no better feeling," Boone said.

"It was like Christmas in August, Christmas in September to have that chance to be on the floor working with the guys."

While the shutdown has been going on, Janz has had various interactions with his teams, making sure they're healthy, both physically and mentally.

"It's great that we've gotten to a point where we can practice and we feel good about that," Janz said. "But we've had a very few number of positive tests but when those tests come, we've had quarantines and that's not good for their mental health.

"So it's been difficult to try to lead this group in a way that what we're going is best for them in every aspect."

And then Janz has experienced a wide range of emotions not only when dealing with the health of the athletes but wondering when a season will finally take shape.

"Honestly, it's just been a pendulum of emotions. ... We've all been gathering information and seeing what's right and what's wrong and trying to figure out the path forward," Janz said.

Once there are games, Janz remarked fans should expect to see a drastic change in the setting at the Stubblefield Center.

Capacity will be reduced 22 percent, there will be virtual ticketing and fans will have their temperatures taken once entering the facility. Teams will also be spread out on the benches.

Janz is making sure of that with his tape measure.

"The Stubblefield Center will look different but I feel confident in our plan for fans right now," Janz said. "But that might change in 15 minutes, but as of right now, I feel confident."

UAFS players are just wanting to feel a similar experience when it comes to finally getting a season under way.

"I hope we can get to play our full, I think it's a 20 or 22 game schedule, and we don't have any mishaps or anything," Wilson said.

"But if we play 10 games or 20, we're going to go out there and try and compete and win those games to the best of our ability."

Likewise, Cummings is continuing to prepare for the possibility of playing a full season.

"I'm optimistic that we will play, I'm just not 100 percent certain about how many (games) we will get to play honestly," she said. "Depending on when they vote on that schedule, we could have anywhere from 18 to 20 games scheduled and you have to kind of think from a reality standpoint that there's probably going to be some quarantine and some positives (for COVID-19), so you're potentially looking at losing four games right there.

"But we're going to prepare as if we are going to play all 20 or 22 games and then just be ready and take advantage of every game we get to play. That's all we can do right now."