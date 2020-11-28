FAYETTEVILLE — Last Wednesday night Arkansas’ scholarship nine newcomers opened their season with returning lettermen Desi Sills and Ethan Henderson against opposition as new as they are only near infinitely less talented.

A likely vastly different story awaits Coach Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks hosting the 1-0 University of North Texas Mean Green at 5 p.m. today at Walton Arena.

Don’t expect the Razorbacks’ second game duplicating their first, a 142-63 rout of the haplessly overmatched Mississippi Valley State University Delta Devils of the SWAC (Southwest Athletic Conference).

UNT Thursday night won its opener demolishing those same Delta Devils, 116-62 in Denton, Texas.

Though beaten 66-43 early in the last 2019-2020 campaign by Arkansas at Walton, Coach Grant McCasland’s Mean Green emerged last season to win the basketball prestigious Conference USA including surpassing the Western Kentucky team that beat Arkansas year.

As seniors UNT returns four of last year’s mainstays: 6-4 guards Javion Hamlet, last season’s Conference USA Player of the Year, and James Reese, 6-10 center Zachary Simmons, and 6-6 forward Thomas Bell, last season’s UNT leading rebounder while the sixth man.

Joined Thanksgiving night in the starting lineup by junior college transfer guard Mardez McBride scoring 21 points against Mississippi Valley State, Reese scored 21, Simmons scored 16, and Hamlet,13 while Bell grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.

Musselman was not long into his Wednesday night press conference summation of the Hogs demolishing the Delta Devils before delving into the Mean Green.

"I mean, to me it's kind of on to North Texas,." Musselman said. "How are we going to defend Reese? How are we going to defend Hamlet? I've studied their roster and film a little bit already and they've got a big guy inside in Simmons. I already have their depth chart memorized and now we need our guys to as well."

Mississippi Valley State played into Arkansas’ hands actually putting up shots faster scoring just 62 points than Arkansas did scoring 142.

That won’t happen today against McCasland’s Mean Green.

"North Texas is really a well coached team and has a lot of talent," Musselman said. "They're an experienced team. They don't rush shots."

What does he foresee as keys vs. UNT?

"We want to try to control the pace of the basketball game," Musselman said. "And we've got to take care of Simmons inside and not let him get easy touches. We've got to really guard Hamlet. We've got to really know where Reese is at all times. Those are the three things off the top of my head."

McCasland’s Mean Green’s heads might spin watching the Arkansas vs. Mississippi Valley State game film or merely just scanning the box score.

Eight of Arkansas’ 11 scholarship players scored in double figures from 12 to 13 points.

And one who didn’t, freshman forward Jailyn Williams of Fort Smith Northside, nearly double-doubled with nine points and a game-leading 10 rebounds in 20 minutes.

"I thought Jaylin Williams did a really, really good job," Musselman said, also lauding freshman point guard KK Robinson of Bryant, 15 points, three assists and a steal in 20 minutes.

Williams, 6-10, graduate transfer forward Vance Jackson, 6-9, 15 points, and 7-3 sophomore center Connor Vanover, (a game leading 23 points) redshirted last season, not only give Arkansas size the Hogs didn’t have last season beyond 6-8 but Jackson and Vanover combined to hit 8 of 11 of Arkansas’ incredible 20 of 40 treys against Mississippi Valley State.

Arkansas’ literally biggest two 3-point shooters impress each other for complementing each other.

"Connor, man, that’s what he does," Jackson said. "I expect that. Fans should expect to see lots of that all year."

Vanover returned the complimenting complement especially for Arkansas’ 28-0 run during the first half.

"Once he (Jackson) started hitting those threes, we got into a rhythm, and that's when we went on that big run," Vanover said. "It's really huge to have other pieces like Vance on the court to really stretch the defense and get some nice buckets."