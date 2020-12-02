Terry Jones certainly enjoyed his nearly 40 years of coaching, both in the high school and collegiate ranks.

However, he felt the time was now right to call it a career.

Jones, who had spent the past six seasons as Muldrow's football coach, officially announced his retirement from coaching after 38 years in the profession. He made the announcement in a post on his Facebook page Tuesday morning.

"It was (a tough decision), but I've been doing it for a long time and I'm sure I'll miss it, but there just comes a time when you've just got to move on, and they've been extremely good to me here at Muldrow by hiring me and the administration worked well with me," Jones said later on Tuesday.

"But it was just time to turn the page and move on."

Jones had also been dealing with some health issues in recent years, and even survived a bout with COVID-19 earlier in the fall.

But while Jones mentioned that didn’t play a role in his decision to retire from coaching, one factor that did is that he is expecting to have a kidney transplant within the next several months.

"I'm going to hang around here and probably teach a couple more years and just kind of do some traveling and some things that I want to do," Jones said.

After more than 30 years as an assistant coach at the collegiate level, Jones became a head coach for the first time when he took over at Muldrow in 2015.

He had some early success in his first three seasons. Behind players like quarterback Braden Gleason - now playing at Emporia (Kan.) State - the Bulldogs won 18 games in that span and made the playoffs twice.

"I came in at the right time; we had a lot of good, young kids and they just kind of grew up. ... Those kids just kind of grew up together and in time they just put it all together," Jones said.

But in 2018, the Bulldogs were bumped up from 3A to 4A, playing in perhaps the toughest 4A district in the state, 4A-4. Muldrow won a total of five ballgames over the past three seasons, and went 1-8 this past season.

The Bulldogs did win their home finale, beating Tulsa McLain. Muldrow was then defeated by Grove in the opening round of the 4A playoffs.

"I wished the last two or three years would have turned out differently, but it wasn't in the plans and when we were bumped up to 4A, that just kind of killed us," Jones said. "It would have been hard for us to compete in 3A, but in 4A we were just out of our league and we just barely missed (the cutoff to drop back to 3A) last year and that was very, very disheartening.

"We didn't win as many as I would have liked to have won, but the first three years here was good years. They were all good years, but we just didn't win the last three (seasons) like we had hoped to."

Jones was a standout player for Roland in the mid-1970s. He went on to play at Central State (now the University of Central Oklahoma), where he starred on the defensive line for two seasons in the late '70s.

Prior to taking over at Muldrow, Jones had spent the past seven seasons as an assistant at Fort Valley State, a Division II school in Georgia. He has also coached at Northeastern (Okla.) State University, Central Oklahoma, Florida A&M and Central (Ohio) State.

"I was in some good places and coached with some fantastic coaches," Jones said. "I've coached with guys that had been in the NFL and all that stuff, and it's just been a heck of a career."