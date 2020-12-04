The Ozark Hillbillies will try to put a halt to one of the biggest turnarounds in state history on Friday night when they travel to Stuttgart.

The Ricebirds are undefeated a year after not winning a single game on the field and host Ozark in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A playoffs.

Ozark (9-3) and Stuttgart (11-0) last met in the championship game in 2012.

The Hillbillies have kept winning since that season while the Ricebirds hit bottom last year.

Here are five keys in Friday’s Class 4A playoff game:

1. HOW’D THEY GET HERE

Ozark lost to Booneville to open the season, and later lost at Harrison and at Mena.

All three teams were conference champions, and Booneville and Harrison are still playing.

Ozark then defeated Ashdown and Pocahontas, two very good teams, in the playoffs.

Despite going winless on the field last year, Stuttgart was expected to be the class of the 4A-2 conference.

Stuttgart breezed through the 4A-2, going undefeated with an average margin of victory of 41-7 in conference play.

Stuttgart downed Hamburg and Pulaski Robinson, the defending state champion in Class 4A, in the playoffs.

2. KEY MATCH-UP

Ozark’s defense versus Stuttgart’s quarterback combination of junior Pate Kleinbeck and sophomore Jaidan Strange.

"One is so athletic, he runs the quarterback counter," Ozark head coach Jeremie Burns said. "Then the other one can throw it to all of those speedy receivers."

Kleinbeck takes the majority of snaps at quarterback and has thrown for 1,769 and 22 touchdowns.

Strange is a sophomore and the more athletic of the two, but he isn’t just a runner. He’s a capable passer as well.

3. KEY TO VICTORY

The Hillbillies want to be methodical on offense as well as efficient.

"We want to keep the ball away from all of those speedy guys on offense," Burns said. "We want to have some drives and eat up some clock, offensively. That will be a key to keep them from scoring."

Ozark’s offense is led by savvy senior Harper Faulkenberry, who has thrown for 963 yards and nine touchdowns and run for 1,563 yards and 15 scores.

Eli Masingale is also a threat at running back with 873 yards and 11 touchdowns.

4. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Strange is just a sophomore but is one of the top play-makers in the state already.

In a 42-6 win over Heber Springs on the first Friday of October, Strange had one of the best games of the season.

At quarterback, he completed 4-of-5 passes for 136 yards and touchdowns of 37 and 58 yards to Arlie Lee.

At receiver, Strange caught three passes for 100 yards, all touchdowns of 45, 22 and 33 yards from Kleinbeck.

He also ran for a two-point conversion.

In all, he’s thrown two touchdown passes, caught seven, rushed for 10 and returned a punt for another.

Ozark’s Keystan Durning is having a phenomenal season at linebacker for the Hillbillies.

He has 120 tackles with three for loss and leads the team with three interceptions.

5. TESTED

Ozark has enjoyed home games each of the past two weeks of the playoffs but won’t be afraid to travel.

Ozark played on the road for five straight games at one point in the regular season.

"We played some tough teams on the road early," Burns said. "We played some of those rivalry games and played on the road.

"They were road tested early. We’ve done it before. That’s going to be the mindset going in. They’re playing good and they have some confidence going."

4A Quarterfinals

Ozark at Stuttgart

Time: 7 p.m.

Records: Ozark, 9-3; Stuttgart, 11-0

Last week: Ozark defeated Pocahontas, 40-14; Stuttgart defeated Pulaski Robinson, 23-20.

Last meeting: Stuttgart won, 28-7, in 2012