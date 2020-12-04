Paris head coach Tyler Clark knows athletes when he sees them.

He’s been an assistant at Marion and Warren, and was on the staff when the Lumberjacks brought current Arkansas Razorback receiver Treylon Burks up to the varsity as a freshman.

Clark isn’t saying that the Powell brothers at Hoxie are in that class, but he knows athletes when he sees them and knows what his Eagles will see on Friday night as they try to keep their historic season alive.

Paris travels to Hoxie (11-0) for the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Paris (11-1) has already set a school record with 11 wins and has matched a school record with two playoff wins along with the 2012 and 1990 teams.

Here are five keys to Friday’s game as Paris tries to make more history:

1. HOW’D THEY GET HERE

Paris lost just once in the regular season, dropping a 28-20 decision to Booneville.

The Eagles beat Salem and Greenland at home in the playoffs.

Hoxie is the 3A-3 champion, going undefeated in the conference.

Hoxie did not score less than 42 points in a game during the regular season.

Hoxie defeated Lake Village and Newport in the playoffs.

2. KEY MATCH-UP

Paris’ defense against the Powell brothers.

The Eagles will try to do what no other team has done this year and that’s slow down Daylon and ShunDerrick Powell, the dangerous Hoxie tandem.

"They’re very, very, very good," Clark said. "They’re impressive."

Daylon Powell is a threat both running and passing the ball at quarterback with ShunDerrick lined up beside him in Hoxie’s Spread attack.

"ShunDerrick, man, he is fast," Clark said. "He’s seconds away from making a big play. He’s one of those kids that every time he touches it something can happen."

Last week, he ran for 346 yards and three touchdowns.

Paris’ defense, though, has been outstanding all season. They’ve forced 37 turnovers and turned 11 of them into touchdowns along with recording a safety.

Nate Henderson has 92 tackles with an interception and fumble recovery.

Mason Bradley had 78 tackles with two fumble recoveries.

Duke Walker has 51 tackles, five interceptions with one for a touchdown and two fumble recoveries, both for touchdowns.

3. KEY TO VICTORY

The Paris offense will have to be at its best on Friday.

Paris averaged 43 points per game during the regular season and beat Salem, 40-32, and Greenland, 35-12, in the playoffs the last two weeks.

"That’s a big deal for us just trying to keep their offense off the field," Clark said. "That’s going to be big for us, but we have to do it within what we do.

"I would love to be able to play like Booneville and just try to keep the ball away from them the entire game but that’s not what got us here. We have to find that happy medium of doing what we do and being intelligent about using up the clock and helping out our defense."

Paris’ offense has multiple weapons and they were all on display in last week’s win over Greenland.

Chase Watts threw a touchdown pass, Ely Fore ran for three touchdowns and Duke Walker ran for a touchdown.

For the season, Watts has thrown for 1,373 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 488 yards and 14 scores.

Walker has 933 yards and 12 scores. Fore has rushed for 873 yards and nine touchdowns, and Tyler Gierke has 277 yards and four touchdowns.

4. PLAYERS TO WATCH

The Powell brothers are dynamic.

Quarterback Daylon Powell has already reached a rare milestone for the season with at least 20 touchdowns both passing and rushing.

He’s thrown for 1,568 yards and 20 touchdowns, and run for 1,533 yards and 30 touchdowns.

"He’s most well known for his running and he’s a good athlete, but he can throw the ball," Clark said.

ShunDerrick Powell has 4.34 speed and has rushed for 1,547 yards and 25 scores.

5. TURNOVERS

3A Quarterfinals

Paris at Hoxie

Time: 7 p.m.

Records: Paris, 11-1; Hoxie, 11-0.

Last week: Paris defeated Greenland, 35-12; Hoxie defeated Newport, 48-28.

Last meeting: Have never met