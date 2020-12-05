FAYETTEVILLE — To accommodate SEC Network television which in turn will accommodate Arkansas basketball fans, the starting time for the Arkansas-Lipscomb men’s game today at Walton Arena has been changed to 4 p.m., from its original 5 p.m. start.

Originally the 5 p.m. game would have been video available on SEC Network+ internet only but now airs on the SEC Network needing a live event to air since today’s Georgia vs. Vanderbilt game has been postponed because of too many positive COVID-19 tests.

Doors to Bud Walton Arena for fans entrance will open at 3 p.m.

In football the SEC announced officially that Arkansas and Alabama will make up their postponed game on Dec. 12 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville with kickoff time to be announced.

After Arkansas’ game with Missouri was postponed from last Saturday to today at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network in Columbia, Mo. because Arkansas’ roster was below SEC protocol from positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

Alabama uses today to make up its game with LSU postponed because of LSU’s earlier COVID-19 issues.

The SEC issued an entire release of makeup games for Dec. 12 and Dec. 19, the same day that the SEC plays its clash of SEC West and East champions in Atlanta.

Presently Alabama, 8-0, leads Texas A&M, 6-1 in the SEC West standings and has beaten Texas A&M during this 10-games entirely SEC season.

Florida, 7-1, leads Georgia, 6-2, and has beaten Georgia this season.