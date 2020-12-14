FAYETTEVILLE Via Snapchat and Twitter, Arkansas backup quarterback KJ Jefferson assured the knee injury sidelining him during last Saturday’s 52-3 loss to No. 1, SEC West champion, Alabama isn’t serious.

"Just got the results back from my MRI and I didn’t tear my ACL just messed up some ligaments around my ACL and MCL," Jefferson posted on Snapchat.

On Twitter he tweeted, "To all the Razorback fans that checked on me I really appreciate it and I'm good my MRI came back good everything good just banged up."

Presuming graduate transfer starting quarterback Feleipe Franks passes this COVID-19 virus influenced season granted extra year of eligibility and turns professional, Jefferson would be regarded the Razorbacks incumbent quarterback when the Hogs start spring practice.

However it appears unfinished football business remains for these 2020 Hogs. Their 3-7 record, normally making them bowl ineligible, is viable in these relaxed rules and distorted scheduling that COVID-19 wrought.

The SEC eliminated its four non-conference games from its normally 12-game schedule and added two extra SEC West versus SEC East games for an entirely SEC 10-game schedule.

The SEC dealt Arkansas the Preseason Top Ten beasts of the East, eventual East champion Florida and eventual runner-up Georgia to a schedule that included Preseason Top 25 ranked Tennessee and a good Missouri team from the East and the entire West of traditional powerhouses Alabama, Texas A&M, Auburn and LSU plus Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

The combination of Arkansas defeating Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Tennessee and controversial, 30-28 loss to Auburn when an officiating error voided Arkansas recovering an Auburn fumble recovery and enabled Auburn kicking a last-play game-winning field goal has Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman scheduling bowl practices around final exams.

Among the SEC’s bowl ties, its speculated that Arkansas could be considered for the Music City Bowl, Dec. 30, in Nashville, the Liberty Bowl, Dec. 31, in Memphis or the Texas Bowl, Dec. 27, in Houston.

"Most of the fellas are done (with finals) by Wednesday," Pittman said during Saturday’s postgame. "So we’re going to practice on Thursday and Friday. I’m not positive about Saturday yet. Probably just Thursday and Friday. Then we’ll practice three times the next week. We’ll probably get in nine, possibly 10 practices before the bowl, obviously depending on which bowl we get whether it’s the 31st or the 30th or whenever that is."

Most bowl bids will be issued Sunday following the College Football Playoff Committee announcing the four national championship semifinalists reduced to finalists New Year’s Day via the Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl.

Even as various conferences gear for their conference championship games this weekend, including Alabama vs. Florida for the SEC crown Saturday night in Atlanta, and eight SEC schools Saturday: Texas A&M at Tennessee; Vanderbilt at Georgia; Ole Miss at LSU, and Missouri at Mississippi State, play games postponed by covid issues, Wednesday’s December early signing date goes on as pre-covid scheduled.

According to recruiting authority Otis Kirk of hogville.net, 10 will sign with Arkansas as midterm graduates during the Wednesday through Friday signing period intending to enroll at the UA in January.

They are San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian quarterback Lucas Coley, 6-2. 205; Jonesboro linebacker Marco Avant, 6-3, 212; Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep safety Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, 6-1, 195; Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert running back Javion Hunt, 6-0, 205; Moore (Okla.) Southmoore kicker Cameron Little, 6-2, 170; Royse City (Texas) wide receiver Ketron Jackson, 6-2, 185; DeSoto (Texas) wide receiver Jaedon Wilson, 6-3, 172; Rockledge (Fla.) athlete Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, 6-2, 210; Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County linebacker Christopher Paul, 6-1, 235; and Cedartown (Ga.) safety Jayden Johnson, 6-2, 192.

Also verbally committed to sign but not arrive at the UA until the summer are Tulsa (Okla.) Union running back AJ Green, 5-11, 190; Vian (Okla.) defensive lineman Solomon Wright, 6-1, 275; Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington cornerback Keuan Parker, 5-11, 173; Oklahoma City (Okla.) John Marshall wide receiver Bryce Stephens, 6-0, 165; Wynne offensive lineman Terry Wells, 6-5, 306; Frisco (Texas) cornerback Chase Lowery, 6-0, 180; Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest offensive lineman Cole Carson, 6-6, 290; Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene offensive lineman Devon Manuel, 6-8, 300; and from Little Rock Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers, 6-5, 215, and tight end Erin Outley, 6-4, 248.

Verbal commitments are non-bonding until the letter of intent is signed.